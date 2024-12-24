5 major Stirling Council planning decisions in 2024 including pubs and trotting tracks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

5 major Stirling Council planning decisions in 2024 including pubs and trotting tracks

From golf to harness racing and supermarkets to schools, some Stirling Council planning applications raised eyebrows during 2024.

Asda was given permission to build its first supermarket in Stirling this year. Image: Chris Radburn/PA Wire
Asda was given permission to build its first supermarket in Stirling this year. Image: Chris Radburn/PA Wire
By Isla Glen

From new supermarkets to horse-racing tracks, Stirling Council has considered many varied planning proposals this year.

While some suggestions won over councillors, others failed to meet their approval.

We’ve taken a look back at some of the most significant and controversial planning applications to be rejected and greenlit during 2024.

1. Bannockburn Golf driving range refused

A visualisation of the proposed clubhouse from New Line Road. Image: CD Architects

Proposals to establish a new golf driving range with a cafe, clubhouse and community space on land east of New Line Road were rejected by Stirling Council in January.

Reasons cited were the impact on the surrounding landscape, and failing to protect the cultural significance of the Battle of Bannockburn site.

The plans included state-of-the-art technology for ball tracing, as well as parking and other infrastructure.

An appeal has been sent to the Scottish Government and a decision should be reached next year.

2. Buchlyvie village pub saved

Locals were pleasantly surprised when Stirling councillors moved to save The Tavern 1851 from becoming a short-term holiday let. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Buchlyvie’s only pub was saved from becoming holiday accommodation when Stirling Council refused the proposed plans.

The Tavern 1851 on the village’s main street has been empty since May.

In July, a planning application was submitted to turn the pub into a holiday let.

Buchlyvie residents expressed their dismay at the possibility of losing the pub, and discussed a community buy-out.

Then, in December, planning officers recommended councillors approve the request.

However, councillors rejected the plan, in a move that left locals pleasantly surprised.

Councillors said converting the bar would remove an amenity, and there were concerns any tourism created by a holiday let would not be substantial enough to justify the loss of the community space.

3. Stirling’s first Asda

Asda at Milton of Craigie in Dundee.
Asda is building its first supermarket in Stirling. Image: DC Thomson

This year, it was confirmed Stirling is to get a new Asda supermarket.

Ramoyle Ltd is developing land for the branch at Crookbridge, on the A905 Kerse Road, south of Springkerse Retail Park, after the plans were greenlit.

It will be the chain’s first supermarket in the city. Currently, it only has smaller stores at Kildean and Cruive Dykes.

The 13-acre site has also received consent for a car showroom, offices and a vehicle refuelling hub.

Planning permission was originally submitted in July 2023, and eventually approved in May this year.

A new bridge suitable for pedestrians, wheelchair users and cyclists will be built, allowing them to cross Town Burn, which currently cuts the existing retail park off from where the new Asda will sit.

4. Bannockburn trotting track controversy

Harness racing has a history in Bannockburn. Image: Nenad Nedomacki/Shutterstock

Although controversial plans to build a harness racing track near the Battle of Bannockburn site were approved by Stirling Council, the Scottish Government will have the final say.

The proposals, lodged by Mr H Muirhead of the Scottish Harness Racing Club, include plans for the creation of a trotting track surface, and a single-storey building that would house toilets, a bar, and provide hot takeaway food.

There would also be 240 parking spaces for both spectators and competitors.

The club hopes to use land located west of New Line Road and south of Fairhill Road at Whins of Milton, which is currently an agricultural field.

Stirling councillors approved the plans on July 30, despite local objections and criticism from the National Trust.

The application was then called in for review by the Scottish Government on August 21, with a final decision to be made next year.

5. Snowdon school to become student flats

The former Snowdon School will be used as student accommodation. Image: Google Street View

A historic school in Stirling city centre is to become temporary student accommodation.

Snowdon School on Spittal Street was a residential school for girls until it closed in December 2021.

Permission to turn the building into an aparthotel was granted in 2023.

Then, in October this year, plans to use the development as student accommodation were given the go-ahead by the council.

The C-listed building will welcome students in a bid to bring in income while the already-approved additional aparthotel building is being constructed.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

HMP Polmont
More prison time for Arbroath dine-and-dash drug dealer for latest crime
Benson's Bar in Dundee.
Dundee pub could include takeaway in new planning bid
Dundee Fun Factory to close
Plans for Dundee family entertainment centre with 'ninja airpark' in former soft play building
The Fife Carers' Centre is facing a £20,000 tax hike.
Fife care charity battles to help struggling families as £20k tax hike hits
The Cross Tay Link Road.
VIDEO: Travel Perth's £150m Cross Tay Link Road in 3-minute drone flight
Cup of tomato soup
Prisoner rushed to hospital after soup-flinging fight in HMP Perth
The Rook's Nest halfway house beside the 10th green on the Championship course at Carnoustie. Image: Carnoustie Golf Links
Angus Planning Ahead: Former Montrose hotel Airbnb and Carnoustie golf course halfway house upgrade…
A ring-tailed lemur studies the Christmas presents at Camperdown Wildlife Centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
How do Camperdown zoo animals and staff spend Christmas?
Kingsway, Dundee.
Month-long lane closures planned for Dundee's Kingsway due to pedestrian scheme
Court Street North, Dundee.
Police 'searching bins and gardens' after disturbance at Dundee block

Conversation