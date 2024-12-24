5 major Stirling Council planning decisions in 2024 including pubs and trotting tracks

From new supermarkets to horse-racing tracks, Stirling Council has considered many varied planning proposals this year.

While some suggestions won over councillors, others failed to meet their approval.

We’ve taken a look back at some of the most significant and controversial planning applications to be rejected and greenlit during 2024.

1. Bannockburn Golf driving range refused

Proposals to establish a new golf driving range with a cafe, clubhouse and community space on land east of New Line Road were rejected by Stirling Council in January.

Reasons cited were the impact on the surrounding landscape, and failing to protect the cultural significance of the Battle of Bannockburn site.

The plans included state-of-the-art technology for ball tracing, as well as parking and other infrastructure.

An appeal has been sent to the Scottish Government and a decision should be reached next year.

2. Buchlyvie village pub saved

Buchlyvie’s only pub was saved from becoming holiday accommodation when Stirling Council refused the proposed plans.

The Tavern 1851 on the village’s main street has been empty since May.

In July, a planning application was submitted to turn the pub into a holiday let.

Buchlyvie residents expressed their dismay at the possibility of losing the pub, and discussed a community buy-out.

Then, in December, planning officers recommended councillors approve the request.

However, councillors rejected the plan, in a move that left locals pleasantly surprised.

Councillors said converting the bar would remove an amenity, and there were concerns any tourism created by a holiday let would not be substantial enough to justify the loss of the community space.

3. Stirling’s first Asda

This year, it was confirmed Stirling is to get a new Asda supermarket.

Ramoyle Ltd is developing land for the branch at Crookbridge, on the A905 Kerse Road, south of Springkerse Retail Park, after the plans were greenlit.

It will be the chain’s first supermarket in the city. Currently, it only has smaller stores at Kildean and Cruive Dykes.

The 13-acre site has also received consent for a car showroom, offices and a vehicle refuelling hub.

Planning permission was originally submitted in July 2023, and eventually approved in May this year.

A new bridge suitable for pedestrians, wheelchair users and cyclists will be built, allowing them to cross Town Burn, which currently cuts the existing retail park off from where the new Asda will sit.

4. Bannockburn trotting track controversy

Although controversial plans to build a harness racing track near the Battle of Bannockburn site were approved by Stirling Council, the Scottish Government will have the final say.

The proposals, lodged by Mr H Muirhead of the Scottish Harness Racing Club, include plans for the creation of a trotting track surface, and a single-storey building that would house toilets, a bar, and provide hot takeaway food.

There would also be 240 parking spaces for both spectators and competitors.

The club hopes to use land located west of New Line Road and south of Fairhill Road at Whins of Milton, which is currently an agricultural field.

Stirling councillors approved the plans on July 30, despite local objections and criticism from the National Trust.

The application was then called in for review by the Scottish Government on August 21, with a final decision to be made next year.

5. Snowdon school to become student flats

A historic school in Stirling city centre is to become temporary student accommodation.

Snowdon School on Spittal Street was a residential school for girls until it closed in December 2021.

Permission to turn the building into an aparthotel was granted in 2023.

Then, in October this year, plans to use the development as student accommodation were given the go-ahead by the council.

The C-listed building will welcome students in a bid to bring in income while the already-approved additional aparthotel building is being constructed.

