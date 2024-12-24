Prisoner rushed to hospital after soup-flinging fight in HMP Perth

A Perth prisoner was badly hurt and rushed to hospital after a soup-flinging fight with another inmate.

The bizarre brawl between Duncan Stanners and James Donoghue was caught on CCTV.

Stanners is seen in the footage chucking soup into Donoghue’s cell.

Donoghue then comes out and hurls soup back at his assailant.

The fight ends when Donoghue hits Stammer in the face with a mystery weapon, slicing open his chin.

Donoghue is now back behind bars after pleading guilty to assault with an “unknown sharp instrument” on April 7 2022.

No weapon recovered

Fiscal depute Laurelle Johnstone, prosecuting, told Perth Sheriff Court: “The accused was already serving a sentence at HMP Perth at the time.

“At about 11.30am, prisoner Duncan Stanners and the accused engaged in an altercation at the accused’s cell.

“During this, soup was thrown about.”

The commotion was overheard by guards, who ran to the scene.

“They observed the accused lunge with his hand out towards Mr Stanners’ face.

“Mr Stanners immediately covered his face and chin with his hand and blood could be seen.”

Ms Johnstone said: “The accused was restrained and moved into his cell.

“Shortly after, he was searched and moved to a segregation unit.

“There was no trace of any weapon on his person.”

The prosecutor said Stanners was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary, where he was received four stitches to a 3cm cut on his chin.

Details of the incident were later passed to police for investigation.

Officers searched Donoghue’s cell but found no weapon.

Stanners refused to be interviewed by investigators.

‘Prison paranoia’

Security camera footage viewed by cops showed Stanners walking down from an upper landing, to Donoghue’s cell on the ground floor.

Although Donoghue is not in view at first, Stanners is seen throwing soup through the door of his cell.

Donoghue then emerges from his room and, according to his lawyer David Sinclair, “soup is then thrown in both directions”.

The court heard Donoghue was at the time “in the grip of prison paranoia.”

Quoting a psychologist’s assessment of his client, Mr Sinclair said Donoghue has an “antisocial personality disorder” and fails to “conform to social norms.”

He added: “He was keen to impress upon me, he has spent more time in custody than he has at liberty.

“What occurred with Mr Stammers was the result of long protracted difficulties.”

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Donoghue: “You have an unenviable record of previous convictions.

“This was an assault that took place while you were in custody and that has to be marked.”

She sentenced him to 29 weeks in prison.

