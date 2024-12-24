Prisoner rushed to hospital after soup-flinging fight in HMP Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Prisoner rushed to hospital after soup-flinging fight in HMP Perth

James Donoghue lashed out at fellow con Duncan Stammers while he was in the grip of "prison paranoia," the court heard.

By Jamie Buchan
Cup of tomato soup
The fight started with soup flinging in Perth Prison. Image: Shutterstock

A Perth prisoner was badly hurt and rushed to hospital after a soup-flinging fight with another inmate.

The bizarre brawl between Duncan Stanners and James Donoghue was caught on CCTV.

Stanners is seen in the footage chucking soup into Donoghue’s cell.

Donoghue then comes out and hurls soup back at his assailant.

The fight ends when Donoghue hits Stammer in the face with a mystery weapon, slicing open his chin.

Donoghue is now back behind bars after pleading guilty to assault with an “unknown sharp instrument” on April 7 2022.

No weapon recovered

Fiscal depute Laurelle Johnstone, prosecuting, told Perth Sheriff Court: “The accused was already serving a sentence at HMP Perth at the time.

“At about 11.30am, prisoner Duncan Stanners and the accused engaged in an altercation at the accused’s cell.

“During this, soup was thrown about.”

The commotion was overheard by guards, who ran to the scene.

“They observed the accused lunge with his hand out towards Mr Stanners’ face.

“Mr Stanners immediately covered his face and chin with his hand and blood could be seen.”

Perth Prison C hall.
Perth Prison C hall.

Ms Johnstone said: “The accused was restrained and moved into his cell.

“Shortly after, he was searched and moved to a segregation unit.

“There was no trace of any weapon on his person.”

The prosecutor said Stanners was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary, where he was received four stitches to a 3cm cut on his chin.

Details of the incident were later passed to police for investigation.

Officers searched Donoghue’s cell but found no weapon.

Stanners refused to be interviewed by investigators.

‘Prison paranoia’

Security camera footage viewed by cops showed Stanners walking down from an upper landing, to Donoghue’s cell on the ground floor.

Although Donoghue is not in view at first, Stanners is seen throwing soup through the door of his cell.

Donoghue then emerges from his room and, according to his lawyer David Sinclair, “soup is then thrown in both directions”.

Perth Sheriff Court.

The court heard Donoghue was at the time “in the grip of prison paranoia.”

Quoting a psychologist’s assessment of his client, Mr Sinclair said Donoghue has an “antisocial personality disorder” and fails to “conform to social norms.”

He added: “He was keen to impress upon me, he has spent more time in custody than he has at liberty.

“What occurred with Mr Stammers was the result of long protracted difficulties.”

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Donoghue: “You have an unenviable record of previous convictions.

“This was an assault that took place while you were in custody and that has to be marked.”

She sentenced him to 29 weeks in prison.

