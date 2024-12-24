VIDEO: Travel Perth’s £150m Cross Tay Link Road in 3-minute drone flight

Cross Tay Link Road builders say they’re “confident” the new Perth bypass will be finished on time.

And this new drone footage might explain why they’re so certain about hitting that spring 2025 deadline.

It shows fully-formed off and on ramps connecting the A9 Perth-Dundee road to Destiny Bridge.

Finishing touches are being made to the new bridge which will carry vehicles and cyclists across the River Tay.

And the road beyond looks for all the world like it’s ready for business as it skirts around the north of Perth and Scone.

This New Kingsway, to give the route its official name, will take traffic from the A9 to the A93 and A94 roads to Coupar Angus and Blairgowrie.

It will sweep under the new green bridge, which opened at the start of December.

And it will bring more than 12km of new and upgraded paths for pedestrians, cyclists and riders.

In addition to the drone footage, project leaders have shared the final items on their Cross Tay Link Road to-do list with The Courier.

A9 entry close to completion

They say the new A9 alignment is fully established and working well for drivers.

Ancillary works, such as bus-bays and footpaths, are also all complete.

And a new realigned cycleway opened to the public in November.

Elsewhere, preparations for pavement works between the east side of the A9 junction and Destiny Bridge are making good progress, as is the landscaping either side of the road.

Destiny Bridge gets finishing touches

The main deck of Destiny Bridge was connected in September.

Since then, workers have completed the crossing’s waterproofing and protection layers.

They have also finished installing the concrete slabs on the reinforced earth structure on the western approach.

And the remaining bridge finishing works are said to be progressing well.

New Kingsway at snagging stage

Along the New Kingsway, a whole host of finishing works have been under way.

Crews have completed the surfacing on footpaths and carriageways, as well as drainage and ducting snagging works.

The remaining landscaping is well advanced and is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

‘Confidence’ in spring 2025 sign-off

Jillian Ferguson, Perth and Kinross Council’s roads and infrastructure manager, says teams have made steady progress along the route all year.

And that’s put the project in a strong position at the end of 2024.

“Alongside this, the Community Artwork trail has gained real momentum with two out of four artworks now in place,” she said.

“I am confident that we are currently on target for project completion in spring 2025, winter weather allowing.”

New route intended to ease pressure on Perth

The £150 million Cross Tay Link Road project is intended to speed up travel times and reduce congestion and air pollution in Perth.

It involves 6km of new road, largely paid for by Perth and Kinross Council with £40m from the Scottish Government.

It’s the biggest infrastructure project ever undertaken in Perth and Kinross.

The council is also introducing measures to reduce speed and improve road safety in nearby towns and villages.