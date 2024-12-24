VIDEO: Travel Perth’s £150m Cross Tay Link Road in 3-minute drone flight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

VIDEO: Travel Perth’s £150m Cross Tay Link Road in 3-minute drone flight

The Cross Tay Link Road is on course to open in spring 2025, and this drone footage shows what drivers can expect

By Morag Lindsay

Cross Tay Link Road builders say they’re “confident” the new Perth bypass will be finished on time.

And this new drone footage might explain why they’re so certain about hitting that spring 2025 deadline.

It shows fully-formed off and on ramps connecting the A9 Perth-Dundee road to Destiny Bridge.

Finishing touches are being made to the new bridge which will carry vehicles and cyclists across the River Tay.

And the road beyond looks for all the world like it’s ready for business as it skirts around the north of Perth and Scone.

Aerial view of Cross Tay Link road cutting through fields and forests north of Perth
These drone images show the Cross Tay Link Road taking shape. Image: Cross Tay Link Road Project.

This New Kingsway, to give the route its official name, will take traffic from the A9 to the A93 and A94 roads to Coupar Angus and Blairgowrie.

It will sweep under the new green bridge, which opened at the start of December.

And it will bring more than 12km of new and upgraded paths for pedestrians, cyclists and riders.

Grass covered bridge over new Cross Tay Link Road with Perthshire scenery beyond
The new green bridge connects Highfield Woods on either side of the road for people and wildlife. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

In addition to the drone footage, project leaders have shared the final items on their Cross Tay Link Road to-do list with The Courier.

A9 entry close to completion

They say the new A9 alignment is fully established and working well for drivers.

Ancillary works, such as bus-bays and footpaths, are also all complete.

And a new realigned cycleway opened to the public in November.

Aerial photo showing A9 road with new interchange that will take traffic over the Destiny Bridge across the River Tay
Drone images show the new routes off the A9 and onto the Cross Tay Link Road via Destiny Bridge. Image: Cross Tay Link Road Project.

Elsewhere, preparations for pavement works between the east side of the A9 junction and Destiny Bridge are making good progress, as is the landscaping either side of the road.

Destiny Bridge gets finishing touches

The main deck of Destiny Bridge was connected in September.

Since then, workers have completed the crossing’s waterproofing and protection layers.

Destiny Bridge from underneath beside River Tay
Destiny Bridge is the newest way to cross the Tay north of Perth Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

They have also finished installing the concrete slabs on the reinforced earth structure on the western approach.

And the remaining bridge finishing works are said to be progressing well.

New Kingsway at snagging stage

Along the New Kingsway, a whole host of finishing works have been under way.

Crews have completed the surfacing on footpaths and carriageways, as well as drainage and ducting snagging works.

Map showing route of new road with paths alongside
The new road is opening up new routes for active travel too. Image: Cross Tay Link Road Project.

The remaining landscaping is well advanced and is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

‘Confidence’ in spring 2025 sign-off

Jillian Ferguson, Perth and Kinross Council’s roads and infrastructure manager, says teams have made steady progress along the route all year.

And that’s put the project in a strong position at the end of 2024.

Jillian Ferguson, centre, with Derek Walsh, contracts manager for BAM UK &amp; Ireland, and First Minister John Swinney MSP standing on one side of the bridge over the River Tay, with just a few metres gap between it and the other side
Jillian Ferguson, centre, with Derek Walsh, contracts manager for BAM UK & Ireland, and First Minister John Swinney MSP on a visit to Destiny Bridge in the autumn. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

“Alongside this, the Community Artwork trail has gained real momentum with two out of four artworks now in place,” she said.

“I am confident that we are currently on target for project completion in spring 2025, winter weather allowing.”

New route intended to ease pressure on Perth

The £150 million Cross Tay Link Road project is intended to speed up travel times and reduce congestion and air pollution in Perth.

It involves 6km of new road, largely paid for by Perth and Kinross Council with £40m from the Scottish Government.

Pupils walking across green bridge towards woman leaning against metal sculpture with tree growing out of it
Pupils from Robert Douglas Memorial Primary School pupils joined artist Louise McVey at the opening of the green bridge. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

It’s the biggest infrastructure project ever undertaken in Perth and Kinross.

The council is also introducing measures to reduce speed and improve road safety in nearby towns and villages.

