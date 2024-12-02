Perth’s £150m Cross Tay Link Road edges closer as new ‘green bridge’ opens

Perthshire’s newest, greenest, bridge has opened to the public.

And its completion marks another step closer to the launch of the Cross Tay Link Road next year.

The green bridge, near Scone, has been built across the new Perth bypass.

Dubbed “the Teletubby bridge” when plans first emerged, it links the popular Highfield woods on either side of the new road.

It’s covered in grass, with a mix of newly planted trees.

And it is intended to provide a safe passage for wildlife, as well as pedestrians, cyclists and riders.

The green bridge is over the stretch of Cross Tay Link Road between the A93 and A94 roads to the north-east of the city.

And it’s one of two new crossings that have been constructed as part of the £150 million project.

The larger, less green Destiny Bridge will carry traffic across the River Tay to connect with the A9 when the new route opens in spring 2025.

Green bridge will keep Scone woodland connected

Councillor Eric Drysdale, convener of Perth and Kinross Council’s economy and infrastructure committee, was at the opening ceremony on Monday.

He says the green bridge is in keeping with the environmental aims of the new road, which is intended to reduce traffic, and associated pollution, in Perth and Scone.

“It’s providing a green space for people to enjoy, and somewhere to take in the fantastic views,” he said.

“In terms of nature, it will allow mammals, reptiles, birds and insects to cross the road without being knocked down.

“And it will mean the woodlands on either side of the road remain connected, as they always have been.”

Scone pupils declare green bridge open

The Highfield green bridge is one of only a few of its kind in Scotland.

It was officially opened by Perth and Kinross Council Leader Grant Laing and pupils from Robert Douglas Memorial School in Scone.

The youngsters cut a ribbon in front of a new living bench created by artist Louise McVey.

It’s one of two community artworks at the site.

The Seasons mural below the bridge is by artist Shona Hardie.

In addition to a mix of broadleaf trees and conifers, the bridge will feature a wildflower meadow in time.

This will provide habitat for bees, bugs and reptiles, and allow small mammals and birds to forage under cover.

Cross Tay Link Road is biggest project of its kind

The Cross Tay Link Road is being funded by Perth and Kinross Council, with £40m from the Scottish Government.

The 6km route will sweep north of the city and Scone, connecting the A9 Perth to Inverness road with the A93 to Blairgowrie and the A94 to Coupar Angus.

It is the biggest infrastructure project ever undertaken in Perth and Kinross.

Backers say it will reduce congestion and air pollution for Perth residents, as well as opening up opportunities for economic growth and new active travel options.