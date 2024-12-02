Perth’s £150m Cross Tay Link Road edges closer as new ‘green bridge’ opens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth’s £150m Cross Tay Link Road edges closer as new ‘green bridge’ opens

The grass-covered bridge connects Highfield woods and will span the Cross Tay Link Road when it opens next year

By Morag Lindsay
Group of children next to 'living bench' sculpture on bridge over Cross Tay Link Road
Schoolchildren from Scone declared the new green bridge open, watched by council leader Grant Laing and artist Louise McVey. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Perthshire’s newest, greenest, bridge has opened to the public.

And its completion marks another step closer to the launch of the Cross Tay Link Road next year.

The green bridge, near Scone, has been built across the new Perth bypass.

Dubbed “the Teletubby bridge” when plans first emerged, it links the popular Highfield woods on either side of the new road.

It’s covered in grass, with a mix of newly planted trees.

And it is intended to provide a safe passage for wildlife, as well as pedestrians, cyclists and riders.

green bridge with Cross Tay Link Road underneath and Perthshire countryside beyond
The new green bridge over the Cross Tay Link Road near Scone. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The green bridge is over the stretch of Cross Tay Link Road between the A93 and A94 roads to the north-east of the city.

And it’s one of two new crossings that have been constructed as part of the £150 million project.

The larger, less green Destiny Bridge will carry traffic across the River Tay to connect with the A9 when the new route opens in spring 2025.

Green bridge will keep Scone woodland connected

Councillor Eric Drysdale, convener of Perth and Kinross Council’s economy and infrastructure committee, was at the opening ceremony on Monday.

He says the green bridge is in keeping with the environmental aims of the new road, which is intended to reduce traffic, and associated pollution, in Perth and Scone.

Busy traffic in centre of Perth
The new road is intended to reduce the impact of traffic in perth itself.

“It’s providing a green space for people to enjoy, and somewhere to take in the fantastic views,” he said.

“In terms of nature, it will allow mammals, reptiles, birds and insects to cross the road without being knocked down.

“And it will mean the woodlands on either side of the road remain connected, as they always have been.”

Scone pupils declare green bridge open

The Highfield green bridge is one of only a few of its kind in Scotland.

It was officially opened by Perth and Kinross Council Leader Grant Laing and pupils from Robert Douglas Memorial School in Scone.

Woman standing next to sculpture with tree and other greenery growing out of it and schoolchildren walking towards her
Artist Louise McVey with her living bench. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The youngsters cut a ribbon in front of a new living bench created by artist Louise McVey.

It’s one of two community artworks at the site.

The Seasons mural below the bridge is by artist Shona Hardie.

Mural on walls beside new road, under grass covered bridge
The artwork under the bridge. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

In addition to a mix of broadleaf trees and conifers, the bridge will feature a wildflower meadow in time.

This will provide habitat for bees, bugs and reptiles, and allow small mammals and birds to forage under cover.

Cross Tay Link Road is biggest project of its kind

The Cross Tay Link Road is being funded by Perth and Kinross Council, with £40m from the Scottish Government.

Drone image of Destiny Bridge over River Tay and Cross Rat Link Road under construction, with Perth in the distance to the south.
Destiny Bridge connects the Cross Tay Link Road to the A9. Image: Cross Tay Link Road Project/Broadwing Media.

The 6km route will sweep north of the city and Scone, connecting the A9 Perth to Inverness road with the A93 to Blairgowrie and the A94 to Coupar Angus.

It is the biggest infrastructure project ever undertaken in Perth and Kinross.

Backers say it will reduce congestion and air pollution for Perth residents, as well as opening up opportunities for economic growth and new active travel options.

Conversation