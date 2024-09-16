VIDEO: Bird’s eye view shows Perth’s Cross Tay link Road and Destiny Bridge nearing completion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VIDEO: Bird’s eye view shows Perth’s Cross Tay link Road and Destiny Bridge nearing completion

New drone footage offers a sneak preview of the new Perth bypass ahead of its opening next year.

By Morag Lindsay

All the signs at ground level point to rapid progress on Perth’s new Cross Tay Link Road.

But from the sky, the promise of the £150 million bypass is clearer still.

New drone footage shows the 6km route edging close to its completion date next spring.

And our video takes viewers on a journey from Destiny Bridge, which will carry travellers off the A9 north of Perth and across the River Tay, to its conclusion north of Scone.

Aerial view, showing roads connecting the A9 to the new Destiny Bridge across River Tay and the Cross Tay Link Road beyond.
The A9 end of the Cross Tay Link Road. Image: Cross Tay Link Road Project/Broadwing Media.

New roads and crossings on the A9 side are in place – complete with bus bays, footpaths etc.

And the main span of Destiny Bridge is now complete.

Drone photo of Destiny Bridge across Tay with Perth in background
The new Destiny Bridge across the River Tay north of Perth. Image: Cross Tay Link Road Project/Broadwing Media.

Work started on either side of the Tay earlier this year, and continued until it met in the middle.

John Slaven, Senior Project Manager for BAM UK & Ireland, praised the workers involved.

“We achieved a significant project milestone in August when we successfully connected the main span of Destiny Bridge,” he said.

John Swinney in high vis and helmet being shown works on Destiny Bridge across River Tay
First Minister John Swinney MSP, right, on a visit to Destiny Bridge last month. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“It’s testament to the dedication and ingenuity of the entire team that the opposing east and west spans – cast incrementally since spring – met as intended.”

Focus now on road completion

Scaffolding and other equipment used in the construction of the bridge is now being removed.

And beyond it, crews are focused on finishing works on the 6km stretch of new road that will connect the A9 to the A93 to Blairgowrie and the A94 to Coupar Angus.

Drone image showing A9, Destiny Bridge, Cross Tay Link road and Perth beyond
Drone footage of the Cross Tay Link Road shows the changed landscape north of Perth. Image: Cross Tay Link Road Project/Broadwing Media.

This route will be known as the Kingsway.

Its name was chosen by local schoolchildren, as was Destiny Bridge.

Here, the remaining programme includes earthworks, landscaping, surfacing, drainage and ducting works.

Artist-in-residence Nichol Wheatley, from Kinross-shire, is working with local communities on four new artworks along the route.

And Perth and Kinross Council is also taking action to reduce speed and improve road safety in communities around the Cross Tay Link Road.

Heavy traffic from West Bridge Street in Perth
Traffic at Bridgend in Perth: a taste of what’s to come for Perthshire residents when the Cross Tay Link Road opens? Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Public meetings have already taken place in communities such as Guildtown, Balbeggie, Burrelton and Woodside, Meigle, Scone and Coupar Angus.

Drone’s eye view shows Cross Tay Link Road in strong position

The Cross Tay Link Road is the biggest infrastructure project ever undertaken in Perth and Kinross.

Supporters say it will reduce congestion and air pollution for Perth residents, as well as opening up opportunities for economic growth.

Drone image of Destiny Bridge across River Tay
Drone footage shows Destiny Bridge and the Cross Tay Link Road from the air. Image: Cross Tay Link Road Project/Broadwing Media.

Jillian Ferguson, the council’s roads and infrastructure manager, hailed the progress.

“As summer comes to a close I am pleased to confirm the main span of Destiny Bridge is now complete,” she said.

“Steady progression has been made across both the A9 and New Kingsway and we are in a strong position going into winter.

“I am confident that we are currently on target for project completion in spring 2025, winter weather allowing.”

Perth and Kinross Council is paying for the lion’s share of the construction of the Cross Tay Link Road.

The Scottish Government also contributed £40m to the project.

