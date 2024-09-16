VIDEO: Bird’s eye view shows Perth’s Cross Tay link Road and Destiny Bridge nearing completion

All the signs at ground level point to rapid progress on Perth’s new Cross Tay Link Road.

But from the sky, the promise of the £150 million bypass is clearer still.

New drone footage shows the 6km route edging close to its completion date next spring.

And our video takes viewers on a journey from Destiny Bridge, which will carry travellers off the A9 north of Perth and across the River Tay, to its conclusion north of Scone.

New roads and crossings on the A9 side are in place – complete with bus bays, footpaths etc.

And the main span of Destiny Bridge is now complete.

Work started on either side of the Tay earlier this year, and continued until it met in the middle.

John Slaven, Senior Project Manager for BAM UK & Ireland, praised the workers involved.

“We achieved a significant project milestone in August when we successfully connected the main span of Destiny Bridge,” he said.

“It’s testament to the dedication and ingenuity of the entire team that the opposing east and west spans – cast incrementally since spring – met as intended.”

Focus now on road completion

Scaffolding and other equipment used in the construction of the bridge is now being removed.

And beyond it, crews are focused on finishing works on the 6km stretch of new road that will connect the A9 to the A93 to Blairgowrie and the A94 to Coupar Angus.

This route will be known as the Kingsway.

Its name was chosen by local schoolchildren, as was Destiny Bridge.

Here, the remaining programme includes earthworks, landscaping, surfacing, drainage and ducting works.

Artist-in-residence Nichol Wheatley, from Kinross-shire, is working with local communities on four new artworks along the route.

And Perth and Kinross Council is also taking action to reduce speed and improve road safety in communities around the Cross Tay Link Road.

Public meetings have already taken place in communities such as Guildtown, Balbeggie, Burrelton and Woodside, Meigle, Scone and Coupar Angus.

Drone’s eye view shows Cross Tay Link Road in strong position

The Cross Tay Link Road is the biggest infrastructure project ever undertaken in Perth and Kinross.

Supporters say it will reduce congestion and air pollution for Perth residents, as well as opening up opportunities for economic growth.

Jillian Ferguson, the council’s roads and infrastructure manager, hailed the progress.

“As summer comes to a close I am pleased to confirm the main span of Destiny Bridge is now complete,” she said.

“Steady progression has been made across both the A9 and New Kingsway and we are in a strong position going into winter.

“I am confident that we are currently on target for project completion in spring 2025, winter weather allowing.”

Perth and Kinross Council is paying for the lion’s share of the construction of the Cross Tay Link Road.

The Scottish Government also contributed £40m to the project.