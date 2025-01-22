Simo Valakari opens up on Gus MacPherson’s transfer window role as St Johnstone boss hails ‘fantastic find’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone FC

Simo Valakari opens up on Gus MacPherson’s transfer window role as St Johnstone boss hails ‘fantastic find’

MacPherson was behind the loan arrival of Sam Curtis from Sheffield United.

By Eric Nicolson
Simo Valakari in the main stand at Ibrox with Gus MacPherson.
Simo Valakari and Gus MacPherson are working on January recruitment business. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, is confident that Sam Curtis will turn out to be the perfect example of how a loan deal from a big English club should work.

The young full-back made an impressive debut in last weekend’s Scottish Cup victory over Motherwell, having only completed one training session with Saints following his arrival from Sheffield United.

Valakari believes Curtis, a “fantastic” find, has a successful career ahead of him.

And a half-season in Scotland should fast-track the Republic of Ireland under-21 international’s career progress, while assisting the Perth side’s Premiership survival mission.

“It was very important to us that Sam has so much experience for his age,” said Valakari. “And you saw that in the Motherwell game.

“Although he is only 19, he has played proper senior football for a long time.

“To find a young player like that, with so much adult football behind him, was fantastic.

“He is very mature for his age, but he also has that little kid enthusiasm which I love, so it’s a good combination.

Sam Curtis during a break in play when St Johnstone faced Motherwell.
<span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">Sam Curtis. Image: SNS.</span></span>

“He played in Ireland at just 16, a lot of adult games against first team players who have all the experience.

“It shows.

“But although he has good experience for his age, there is plenty more still to come and we are here to help him develop.

“He’s here to learn so he can go back to Sheffield United and hopefully make that breakthrough.

“So, while he’s helping us, we are also helping him and will be working with him on parts of his game.”

Support inside McDiarmid Park

Saints’ transfer window business is gathering pace and Valakari has taken full advantage of Gus MacPherson’s experience on the recruitment side of football.

“Gus was the one who spotted Sam and brought him to us,” he said.

“It is very, very good work.

“Gus has been working so hard on our recruitment, and you can see all the experience he has from being a manager himself and from other clubs.

“He has remained calm, which is not easy in the window when so many things are happening.

“But having him there, someone who understands both sides of it, has been a really big help.

“If I ask him something, he will have the answer, but he’s not putting his opinions onto me.

“In these tough moments, we have his experience. We have to use it.

“We still have a couple of weeks left in the window and I would expect there to be a lot more movement because clubs are getting busy now.”

Playing to their strengths

Valakari used words like “stability” and “natural” to describe the look of his team in the cup victory over Motherwell, even though it remains very much a work in progress.

“We still have to tinker with the lineup but last weekend I felt it was the most natural our team has been since I came here,” he reflected. “Especially in the first half.

“Obviously we are still short of some things – like wingers for example – but the feeling I got was the players were able to play to their strengths a lot more.

“We have had to force things too much this season for many reasons, such as not having the options in certain areas of the team.

“But the three newcomers gave us something, a bit of stability and that helped the other players.

“I also felt that the bench gave us something more too – there was more scope to change things.

“We had more attacking power to bring on, which is helpful as a manager.

“When we were really broken it was difficult, but overall last weekend I felt we got a little bit closer to being a better football team.”

Conversation