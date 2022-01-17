Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arbroath bowls ace Darren Burnett claims fifth world title after Potters Resort pairs success

By Ewan Smith
January 17 2022, 3.13pm
Arbroath ace Darren Burnett was aiming for his fifth world title
Arbroath ace Darren Burnett picked up a fifth world title after a dramatic indoor pairs success at Potters Resort.

The Angus-based policeman regained the World Indoor Bowls pairs title with playing partner Stewart Anderson.

Burnett last won it in 2016 and added the trophy to the 2014 indoor singles and the 2016 open and mixed pairs.

Burnett, who will compete at his sixth Commonwealth Games later this year, also won the 2012 world title in the outdoor men’s triples.

And the duo claimed success in England after a tiebreak win over 2021 winners Mark Dawes and Jamie Chestney.

And his partner Stewart Anderson is also highly-experienced.

Policeman Burnett was playing with metal plate in his left arm after he was seriously injured in the line of duty last year.

He has shown incredible resilience to battle back after breaking his arm and shoulder during a chase.

The Scottish duo were 3-0 down after three ends.

But they battled back brilliantly to take a grip on the opening set and won it 9-6.

Darren Burnett: Tough start to second set

Darren Burnett is an expert at both lawn and indoor bowls

Dawes and Chestney battled back to race into a 3-0 lead at the start of the second set.

But Burnett and Anderson were in stunning form and they pulled it back to 6-4 after six ends.

The second set was a tense affair with the defending champions came back to 6-6 before a crucial eighth end shot by Burnett.

Facing a two point deficit, Burnett smashed the jack clear of the red bowls to earn his side a point.

But with Burnett and his partner sensing victory a stunning effort by Chestney earned his side a two point lead going into the final end.

The English stars forced a tiebreak.

That’s when Burnett came into his own with two crucial hits to take the jack away from from the English duo to win it.

