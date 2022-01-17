Arbroath bowls ace Darren Burnett claims fifth world title after Potters Resort pairs success

An error occurred. Please try again.

Arbroath ace Darren Burnett picked up a fifth world title after a dramatic indoor pairs success at Potters Resort.

The Angus-based policeman regained the World Indoor Bowls pairs title with playing partner Stewart Anderson.

Burnett last won it in 2016 and added the trophy to the 2014 indoor singles and the 2016 open and mixed pairs.

Burnett, who will compete at his sixth Commonwealth Games later this year, also won the 2012 world title in the outdoor men’s triples.

And the duo claimed success in England after a tiebreak win over 2021 winners Mark Dawes and Jamie Chestney.

And his partner Stewart Anderson is also highly-experienced.

Policeman Burnett was playing with metal plate in his left arm after he was seriously injured in the line of duty last year.

He has shown incredible resilience to battle back after breaking his arm and shoulder during a chase.

The Scottish duo were 3-0 down after three ends.

But they battled back brilliantly to take a grip on the opening set and won it 9-6.

Darren Burnett: Tough start to second set

Dawes and Chestney battled back to race into a 3-0 lead at the start of the second set.

But Burnett and Anderson were in stunning form and they pulled it back to 6-4 after six ends.

The second set was a tense affair with the defending champions came back to 6-6 before a crucial eighth end shot by Burnett.

Facing a two point deficit, Burnett smashed the jack clear of the red bowls to earn his side a point.

But with Burnett and his partner sensing victory a stunning effort by Chestney earned his side a two point lead going into the final end.

The English stars forced a tiebreak.

That’s when Burnett came into his own with two crucial hits to take the jack away from from the English duo to win it.