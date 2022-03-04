Angus darts star Alan Soutar crashes out of UK Open after thrilling third round encounter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Alan Soutar’s hopes of a glory run in the UK Open were halted in the third round after he lost to Welsh star Jim Williams.

Soots twice came back from losing his throw to force the game to go to the final leg.

But Williams checked out on double 16 to send the Arbroath ace home early.

Soutar reached the last 16 of the UK Open last year after defeating five-times world champion Raymond van Barneveld.

That kick-started an incredible debut year on the Pro Tour for Soots.

The Dundee firefighter soared up from 128th in the world to 51st by the start of January.

Soots became a household name after his stunning run to the last 16 of the PDC World Darts Championship.

He was named PDC Best Newcomer and has his sights set on further glory.

But it wasn’t to be at the Butlin’s Minehead event.

Williams gave Soots a tough afternoon a he twice broke the Angus ace’s throw to go 5-3 up.

Soots pulled it back to 5-5 and despite three ton-plus throws, he lost out as Williams ended it on 32.