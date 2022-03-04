Angus darts star Alan Soutar crashes out of UK Open after thrilling third round encounter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Angus darts star Alan Soutar crashes out of UK Open after thrilling third round encounter

By Ewan Smith
March 4 2022, 4.25pm
Alan Soutar crashed out of the UK Open to Jim Williams
Alan Soutar’s hopes of a glory run in the UK Open were halted in the third round after he lost to Welsh star Jim Williams.

Soots twice came back from losing his throw to force the game to go to the final leg.

But Williams checked out on double 16 to send the Arbroath ace home early.

Soutar reached the last 16 of the UK Open last year after defeating five-times world champion Raymond van Barneveld.

That kick-started an incredible debut year on the Pro Tour for Soots.

Alan Soutar is hoping 2022 could be a big year

The Dundee firefighter soared up from 128th in the world to 51st by the start of January.

Soots became a household name after his stunning run to the last 16 of the PDC World Darts Championship.

He was named PDC Best Newcomer and has his sights set on further glory.

But it wasn’t to be at the Butlin’s Minehead event.

 

Williams gave Soots a tough afternoon a he twice broke the Angus ace’s throw to go 5-3 up.

Soots pulled it back to 5-5 and despite three ton-plus throws, he lost out as Williams ended it on 32.

