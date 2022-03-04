OPINION: Fife tragedy made me question why I ride my bike on the roads

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
OPINION: Fife tragedy made me question why I ride my bike on the roads

By Peter John Meiklem
March 4 2022, 4.30pm
Cycling brings Peter John Meiklem a great deal of pleasure, but it is not without its risks.
It was a sunny weekend bike ride that ended in tragedy – and made me wonder if I was a fool for riding my bike on the road again.

It wasn’t my tragedy. I wouldn’t be here writing this if it was.

It was 66-year-old father and grandfather Iain Anderson who took his e-bike out for a ride on a warm summer’s day and never came home again.

This week, a jury found 80 year-old truck driver Adam Fernie guilty of dangerous driving.

They judged he caused Mr Anderson’s death after striking his electric bike from behind on quiet stretch of country road outside the hamlet of Giffordtown in Fife.

I’d cycled along the very same stretch of road about an hour before the collision happened.

Maybe that’s why I can’t get it out of my mind.

A sunny Sunday on Fife’s roads

I was on my way to Falkland to hook up with friends from Glasgow who were pedalling from the city to St Andrews.

We were old rugby team mates, coming to bikes late after decades spent smashing each other in boggy fields, and the chat was all about the new tech we’d bought and the challenges of travelling west to east, via bicycle only.

Iain Anderson died in the accident in rural Fife.

We were blethering so much we barely noticed the road signs warning us of an incident up ahead.

I’d just been through there – what could have happened in an hour?

So when we arrived at the scene of the accident, to see the air ambulance parked up in the tattie field next to the road, we were instantly shocked.

We didn’t know who it was, or exactly what had happened, but the end outcome was very clear to all three of us.

Silence, at first.

I called The Courier newsdesk and gave them the information I had. Sadly, a Fife cycling death was an all too common story that summer.

All too common a sight on country roads.

My two friends and I cycled on.

None of us really wanted to, but there was no real talk of calling time on the trip. We had a destination.

Yet, it stayed with us then and stays with us now. My friend was back in Fife last weekend and we talked it though.

Cycling road deaths leave big questions

Reading about the trial – and learning more about Mr Anderson – has also brought that day back.

I never met the father and grandfather. But my heart goes out to his family who must have found it horribly difficult.

And it leaves me – and I’m sure the many, many cyclists who have taken that same country road in Fife – wondering.

This sport, this opportunity to catch up with friends, this way of getting from A to B for work or play, is it worth it?

Adam Fernie who was found guilty of causing the death of cyclist Iain Anderson.

You go in circles, and you think about your own family, and the world out there with its potential for many other nasty surprises, and you decide – aye.

So you get back on your bike.

But you’re always wondering.

So the next time you’re in your car – and you see a cyclist up ahead, and you’re thinking about how much room you have to pass them, or whether they’re holding you up too much – have a wee wonder too.

And if we all do that, then the roads everywhere will be that little bit safer for all of us.

