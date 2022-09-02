Dundee-born star Eilish McColgan pulls out of London Marathon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee-born star Eilish McColgan pulls out of London Marathon

By Sean Hamilton
September 2 2022, 10.32am Updated: September 2 2022, 11.02am
Eilish McColgan celebrates her 10,000m win at the Commonwealth Games
Dundee distance running star Eilish McColgan has pulled out of the London Marathon.

McColgan (31) has been forced to withdraw from next month’s 26.2-mile race after enduring difficulties taking on fuel during long practice runs.

The issue has been diagnosed as rebound hypoglycemia, which is relatively common amongst endurance athletes and causes low blood sugar levels.

Next month’s race was set to be McColgan’s marathon debut.

Instead, she is now targeting next year’s London event – scheduled for April 2023 – as her maiden run at the distance.

She said: “When I do race my first marathon I want to be in the very best condition.

“When we started preparing for London earlier this year, it was clear something wasn’t right on my long runs.

‘Spells of dizziness’

“Refuelling in a marathon is such an important part of the race to get right, so I have been practising this during my long runs and very quickly I’ve been experiencing spells of dizziness that have really affected me.

“I was relieved to learn it is not uncommon in athletes. I’m grateful to have a really supportive team around me who are working to find a fuelling solution for this issue and I’m confident that we will have done so in time for me to prepare properly for the 2023 London Marathon.”

McColgan, fresh from bagging medals at 10,000m and 5,000m at the Commonwealth Games and European Championships, is still set to compete in “The Big Half” in London on Sunday.

