Fife teen Niamh Mitchell ‘over the moon’ after becoming first Scots female to win European boxing gold

Fife sensation Niamh Mitchell has said it is “surreal” after becoming the first female boxer to win gold for Scotland at a major international boxing competition.

The 16-year-old became European champion after winning four bouts in a week at the EUBC European Junior Championships in Montesilvano, Italy.

The Bowhill Miners boxer defeated opponents from Ireland, Hungary and England to reach the 52kg light bantamweight final.

She followed that up with a unanimous decision victory on Tuesday over two-time European champion, Laila Abdullatif of Cyprus, to write her name into the history books of Scottish boxing.

NIAMH MITCHELL BECOMES FIRST FEMALE BOXER TO WIN GOLD FOR SCOTLAND AT A MAJOR INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION AS SHE BECOMES EUROPEAN CHAMPION EUBC European Junior Championships Result; 52kg Final – Niamh Mitchell 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 beat Laila Abdullatif (CYP) via UD#TeamScotland #SheCanSheWill pic.twitter.com/SBYJc0HwR3 — Boxing Scotland (@BoxingScotland) October 4, 2022

The teenager becomes just the seventh European boxing champion from Scotland of any gender, following in the footsteps of the likes of Dick McTaggart, from Dundee, and Scott Harrison.

It is also only Scotland’s second ever European junior gold, after Willy Hutchinson’s 70kg triumph in Russia in 2014.

Her achievements are all the more impressive considering she only took up the sport three and a half years ago, and went into the international competition having only had seven bouts.

“It is so surreal,” Niamh, from Rosyth, said.

“I didn’t think I would come this far in the competition. I came into it thinking there was a chance of medalling possibly, at the most.

“I had only had seven fights before this, so to do four in a week was crazy.

“It is brilliant that I have come this far and made history for Scotland. It is one of the best feelings I have ever had – I am over the moon.”

Niamh’s achievement surpasses Scotland’s previous best female international results, such as Megan Gordon’s 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games bronze or Vicky Glover’s 2019 European Under-22 bronze medal.

The teenager hopes her European gold will help bring more women and girls into the sport.

“Hopefully this will inspire more girls,” Niamh added.

Niamh Mitchell has received her Gold medal at the EUBC European Junior Championships in Italy 🥇🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🥊 The 16-year-old became the first female from Scotland to win European Gold – and only the seventh Scottish boxer in history at any age category.#TeamScotland #SheCanSheWill pic.twitter.com/29rW6TolBH — Boxing Scotland (@BoxingScotland) October 4, 2022

“I would like to see more girls involved in boxing.”

As for the future, Niamh is setting her sights on representing Scotland at other big international boxing competitions in the years to come.

She said: “Hopefully I can compete at the World Championships, Commonwealth Games and the Olympics in the future.

“I would love to do it all.”