Alan Soutar video diary: From Angus to airports and succulent steak as Arbroath darts star hits London for World Championships tilt

December 15 2022, 11.16amUpdated: December 15 2022, 6.19pm
Alan Soutar is in London ahead of the £2.5 million Cazoo World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace.
Courier Sport will be with him every leg of his journey as he bids to emulate his final 16 exploits of last year.
Here, in his own words, the Arbroath ace writes his exclusive daily diary ahead of Friday’s first round match with Australian qualifier Mal Cuming:
Alan Soutar diary – 7am
The big day has finally arrived. All the essentials are in the bag – the darts, of course, and tartan trousers. I’ve got nine pairs at home – including MacBeth, Stewart, Ramsay, Clark, Oakleigh tartans – but only have room for five on this trip.
7.45am
I leave my house in Arbroath with my partner Amanda to pick up our passengers for the trip to Edinburgh Airport.
I’m travelling down with Amanda and Ally Forsyth – my long-time darts pal and former firefighting colleague. We won the World Firefighter Games together in 2008 in Liverpool.
Ewan Smith from The Courier is also here, my resident video and social media guru.
10.20am
We check-in at Edinburgh Airport. It’s my second airport visit in 24 hours as we waved goodbye to Amanda’s boy Logan as he headed to Australia on Tuesday.
Paul, my manager, has cooked up a storm for our tea with some succulent steak and a festival mushroom for our veggie friend, Ewan.
Paul is a brilliant chef and always looks after me on trips. He does a lot of research on accommodation, makes a terrific effort in his cooking and ensures I get to and from venues with ease.
7-9pm
The football is on in the background as we watch the France v Morocco World Cup semi-final. It’s not quite Arbroath and I’m missing my wee pal Bobby Linn but it will do until I can check in on their score with Raith Rovers on Saturday.