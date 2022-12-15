Alan Soutar video diary: From Angus to airports and succulent steak as Arbroath darts star hits London for World Championships tilt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alan Soutar video diary: From Angus to airports and succulent steak as Arbroath darts star hits London for World Championships tilt

By Ewan Smith
December 15 2022, 11.16am Updated: December 15 2022, 6.19pm

Alan Soutar is in London ahead of the £2.5 million Cazoo World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace.

Courier Sport will be with him every leg of his journey as he bids to emulate his final 16 exploits of last year.

Here, in his own words, the Arbroath ace writes his exclusive daily diary ahead of Friday’s first round match with Australian qualifier Mal Cuming:

Alan Soutar diary – 7am

The big day has finally arrived. All the essentials are in the bag – the darts, of course, and tartan trousers. I’ve got nine pairs at home – including MacBeth, Stewart, Ramsay, Clark, Oakleigh tartans – but only have room for five on this trip.

7.45am

I leave my house in Arbroath with my partner Amanda to pick up our passengers for the trip to Edinburgh Airport.

I’m travelling down with Amanda and Ally Forsyth – my long-time darts pal and former firefighting colleague. We won the World Firefighter Games together in 2008 in Liverpool.

Ewan Smith from The Courier is also here, my resident video and social media guru.

10.20am

Alan Soutar and his partner Amanda have said goodbye to their dog Disco. Image: Alan Soutar

We check-in at Edinburgh Airport. It’s my second airport visit in 24 hours as we waved goodbye to Amanda’s boy Logan as he headed to Australia on Tuesday.

He’s off for a month to stay with his big brother Craig, who emigrated a few years ago. It’s been quite a month for goodbyes as we handed over our latest guide dog, Disco, earlier this month.

1.07pm

After a few chilled-out hours in the BA lounge, it’s almost time to board our flight. As we board, I clock we have our very own fire engine next to our London City-bound plane.

Alan Soutar spots a fire engine at Edinburgh Airport. Image: Ewan Smith/DC Thomson

2.55-4.40pm

It’s Uber time as we head for our digs in Barnet. I’m very particular about where I stay and the people that come with me.

It’s really important to surround myself with people who help me prepare for events. London traffic is mental but my manager Paul Brown will be there to meet and greet.

6pm

The dart board is up and I’m ready for a few throws with Ally Forsyth later on. I’m off to practice with PDC star Danny Baggish on Thursday.

It’s a big year for the American, Danny. He needs to have a very good Ally Pally to keep his tour card so he’ll push me hard on the oche.

6.45pm

Paul, my manager, has cooked up a storm for our tea with some succulent steak and a festival mushroom for our veggie friend, Ewan.

Paul is a brilliant chef and always looks after me on trips. He does a lot of research on accommodation, makes a terrific effort in his cooking and ensures I get to and from venues with ease.

7-9pm

The football is on in the background as we watch the France v Morocco World Cup semi-final. It’s not quite Arbroath and I’m missing my wee pal Bobby Linn but it will do until I can check in on their score with Raith Rovers on Saturday.

10pm

It’s an early night ahead of a big day at Ally Pally and I’m determined to make a big impact again.

