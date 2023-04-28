Dundee boxer Paul Kean ready to put in ‘career-best performance’ with Commonwealth title on the line at a packed Caird Hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee boxer Paul Kean ready to put in ‘career-best performance’ with Commonwealth title on the line at a packed Caird Hall

Fighter says he's in the shape of his life as he aims to use home advantage to beat champion Louis Green.

By George Cran
Dundee boxer Paul Kean in training ahead of his Commonwealth title fight with Louis Green. Image: Richard Wiseman.
Dundee boxer Paul Kean in training ahead of his Commonwealth title fight with Louis Green. Image: Richard Wiseman.

Dundee fighter Paul Kean has vowed to put in his “career-best performance” at a rocking Caird Hall with the Commonwealth super-welterweight title on the line.

The 30-year-old is set to face the current holder of the belt, Englishman Louis Green, in Kean’s home city on May 5.

Kean boasts a record of 16 wins and two defeats across his six-year pro career and is the Scottish and Celtic super-welterweight and Celtic middleweight champion.

The Dundonian insists he is in the best shape of his life after making significant changes after defeat to Hamzah Sheeraz in 2020.

‘Feel better than ever’

“It’s the best I’ve ever felt,” he told Courier Sport.

Dundee boxer Paul Kean in training ahead of his Commonwealth title fight with Louis Green. Image: Richard Wiseman.
Dundee boxer Paul Kean says he is hitting his peak. Image: Richard Wiseman.

“We are just back from a week’s training in Tenerife, training at altitude and putting in some great work.

“Mentally it’s made a huge difference over my last few fights. I really feel I’m at my peak just at the right time.

“It’s been a long time since my last defeat and since then I changed so many things. It ended up being a blessing in disguise, as much as that’s a cliché.

“Physically I feel better than ever.

Dundee boxer Paul Kean being put through his paces by father Paul Snr. Image: Richard Wiseman.

“The improvements made have shown in my recent fights – four title fights, four wins tells it all.

“I’m ready for a career-best performance, 100%.”

‘Major advantage’

On the undercard at Caird Hall are more local fighters in the shape of Dundee’s Charlie Doig and Arbroath’s Corey McCulloch.

McCulloch is challenging Elgin’s Fraser Wilkinson for his Scottish Super-Welterweight title.

Tickets are disappearing quickly for the big night of boxing in the city and Kean says he can’t wait to experience the atmosphere at the Caird Hall again after defeating Sulaimon Olagbade at the venue last year.

This, though, will be tougher against Green.

He added: “Boxing for the Commonwealth title and having the champion coming to my home city is a major advantage for me.

“The atmosphere at the Caird Hall last year was unbelievable.

“We are closing in on a sell-out.

“It will be a hard place for him to come. Everyone in there will be there to support one fighter.

“Louis Green is the Commonwealth champion and that means he is a very good boxer.

“It will be a really hard fight and I am prepared for everything, a hard 12 rounds, whatever.

“I’m ready to win in any fashion I can.

“It’s a 50-50 fight and it won’t be easy but I’m ready.”

Tickets can be purchased through the Dundee City Council website as well as at the Skyaxe Combat and Fitness Gym on Brook Street.

