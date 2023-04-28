Dundee boxer Paul Kean ready to put in ‘career-best performance’ with Commonwealth title on the line at a packed Caird Hall

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee fighter Paul Kean has vowed to put in his “career-best performance” at a rocking Caird Hall with the Commonwealth super-welterweight title on the line.

The 30-year-old is set to face the current holder of the belt, Englishman Louis Green, in Kean’s home city on May 5.

Kean boasts a record of 16 wins and two defeats across his six-year pro career and is the Scottish and Celtic super-welterweight and Celtic middleweight champion.

The Dundonian insists he is in the best shape of his life after making significant changes after defeat to Hamzah Sheeraz in 2020.

‘Feel better than ever’

“It’s the best I’ve ever felt,” he told Courier Sport.

“We are just back from a week’s training in Tenerife, training at altitude and putting in some great work.

“Mentally it’s made a huge difference over my last few fights. I really feel I’m at my peak just at the right time.

“It’s been a long time since my last defeat and since then I changed so many things. It ended up being a blessing in disguise, as much as that’s a cliché.

“Physically I feel better than ever.

“The improvements made have shown in my recent fights – four title fights, four wins tells it all.

“I’m ready for a career-best performance, 100%.”

‘Major advantage’

On the undercard at Caird Hall are more local fighters in the shape of Dundee’s Charlie Doig and Arbroath’s Corey McCulloch.

McCulloch is challenging Elgin’s Fraser Wilkinson for his Scottish Super-Welterweight title.

Tickets are disappearing quickly for the big night of boxing in the city and Kean says he can’t wait to experience the atmosphere at the Caird Hall again after defeating Sulaimon Olagbade at the venue last year.

This, though, will be tougher against Green.

He added: “Boxing for the Commonwealth title and having the champion coming to my home city is a major advantage for me.

🔥PLAYING WITH FIRE🔥 SUPER-WELTERWEIGHT COMMONWEALTH TITLE❗️ Louis Greene 🆚️ Paul Kean We are back in Dunde May 6th and it's a BIG one at the Caird Hall.🥊 pic.twitter.com/ecGvWWuEmX — Kynoch Boxing (@KynochBoxing) February 25, 2023

“The atmosphere at the Caird Hall last year was unbelievable.

“We are closing in on a sell-out.

“It will be a hard place for him to come. Everyone in there will be there to support one fighter.

“Louis Green is the Commonwealth champion and that means he is a very good boxer.

“It will be a really hard fight and I am prepared for everything, a hard 12 rounds, whatever.

“I’m ready to win in any fashion I can.

“It’s a 50-50 fight and it won’t be easy but I’m ready.”

Tickets can be purchased through the Dundee City Council website as well as at the Skyaxe Combat and Fitness Gym on Brook Street.