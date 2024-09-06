EVE MUIRHEAD: I’m upset about decision to exclude ice rink from new Perth leisure centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EVE MUIRHEAD: I’m upset about decision to exclude ice rink from new Perth leisure centre

'It’s as if curling isn’t anywhere near the top of sporting priorities for Perth and Kinross.'

Young curlers at the Dewars Centre in Perth.
Young curlers at the Dewars Centre in Perth. Image: Fraser Band Photography.
By Eve Muirhead

I’m pretty upset about the decision by Perth and Kinross Council to not include an ice rink facility in their plans for a new leisure centre.

After everything curlers in Perthshire have achieved over generations, making the area synonymous with curling across the world, I think that alone should have been enough to ensure it was included in this new sporting facility.

That’s before you talk about the multi-generational health and social benefits of the sport.

I’m passionate about keeping a curling legacy going, not just on the back of my own Olympic gold medal but on the back of all the other European, World and Olympic accomplishments of curlers from this part of the country.

One minute I’m getting put on a mural and given the Freedom of the City and then just over a year after that huge honour, it’s as if curling isn’t anywhere near the top of sporting priorities for Perth and Kinross.

Mural of four Perth athletes.
Eve Muirhead features in a prominent city centre mural of four celebrated Perth athletes. Image: Jamie Buchan/ DC Thomson.

They have said that they will support the curling community to deliver a public service on their behalf.

But we’ve yet to see what that looks like.

And there will need to be financial support to transition Dewars into the community’s hands.

That doesn’t come without cost.

A few of the councillors have spoken up to say there will be that support, which is positive news.

I guess it will just be a case of ‘wait and see’ on that front.

The even better news is that with the likes of Dave Hay and Pete Loudon at the forefront, along with Vincent Bryson (chief executive officer of Scottish Curling), curling in Perth couldn’t ask for more committed and qualified people to make the best out of the situation.

Hopefully, financial backing can be sourced from different areas and we might even see World Curling get on board to make improvements to Dewars and recognise there’s an opportunity of growing the game on the back of a curling hub.

