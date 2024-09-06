EVE MUIRHEAD: I’m upset about decision to exclude ice rink from new Perth leisure centre

I’m pretty upset about the decision by Perth and Kinross Council to not include an ice rink facility in their plans for a new leisure centre.

After everything curlers in Perthshire have achieved over generations, making the area synonymous with curling across the world, I think that alone should have been enough to ensure it was included in this new sporting facility.

That’s before you talk about the multi-generational health and social benefits of the sport.

I’m passionate about keeping a curling legacy going, not just on the back of my own Olympic gold medal but on the back of all the other European, World and Olympic accomplishments of curlers from this part of the country.

One minute I’m getting put on a mural and given the Freedom of the City and then just over a year after that huge honour, it’s as if curling isn’t anywhere near the top of sporting priorities for Perth and Kinross.

They have said that they will support the curling community to deliver a public service on their behalf.

But we’ve yet to see what that looks like.

And there will need to be financial support to transition Dewars into the community’s hands.

That doesn’t come without cost.

A few of the councillors have spoken up to say there will be that support, which is positive news.

I guess it will just be a case of ‘wait and see’ on that front.

The even better news is that with the likes of Dave Hay and Pete Loudon at the forefront, along with Vincent Bryson (chief executive officer of Scottish Curling), curling in Perth couldn’t ask for more committed and qualified people to make the best out of the situation.

Hopefully, financial backing can be sourced from different areas and we might even see World Curling get on board to make improvements to Dewars and recognise there’s an opportunity of growing the game on the back of a curling hub.