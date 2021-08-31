St Johnstone sign Ali Crawford on loan from Bolton

St Johnstone have signed midfielder Ali Crawford on loan from Bolton until January.

The 30-year-old, who began his career with Hamilton, has not appeared for Sky Bet League One club Bolton this season.

Crawford told St Johnstone’s official website: “This is a great opportunity for me and I thank St Johnstone for getting this deal done.

“It’s now up to me to show what I’ve got. There is strong competition for places and I know I’m going to have to be at a high level to get into the side.”

Crawford made over 200 appearances for Hamilton before joining Doncaster in 2018 and he moved on to Bolton the following season.

Ross County have signed forward Alex Samuel from Sky Bet League One side Wycombe on a two-year deal.

Samuel, 25, who helped Wycombe win promotion to the Championship in 2020, has made two Carabao Cup appearances for the Chairboys this season.

County boss Malky Mackay told the Scottish Premiership club’s official website: “At 25 years, he is a great age experience wise, has been part of a successful promotion winning team, and played at a really good level in the English game.”

The Staggies later confirmed that their striker Oli Shaw had joined Scottish Championship side Kilmarnock for an undisclosed fee.

Shaw, 23, who joined County from Hibernian in January 2020, scored nine goals in 41 appearances in all competitions for the club.