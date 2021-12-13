Brig O’Perth whisky to make a comeback – 125 years after its first release

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Perth Scotch whisky brand is making a comeback exactly 125 years after its first release.

Brig O’Perth was established in 1896 and was the first house blend of Matthew Gloag & Son wines and spirits merchants.

The whisky was made in the basement of the family shop at its original site in the city’s Atholl Street.

Edinburgh-based independent bottler The Whisky Cellar bought the brand from its previous owner Edrington.

Founder of The Whisky Cellar, Keith Bonnington is a former Edrington employee, and Perthshire resident.

Mr Bonnington, from Auchterarder, said the re-launch is “something very special”.

He said it celebrates the Fair City’s “rich historic association with the Scotch whisky industry”.

The first bottling under the new owner is a 14-year-old special anniversary whisky.

There will be only 1,125 bottles, each priced £45.

Thereafter it will be sold as a blended scotch whisky and the occasional single cask.

Helping put Perth back on the whisky map

Mr Bonnington said: “Along with Gloag, the names Dewar, Bell, Thomson and Sandeman are synonymous with the production, wholesale and retail of alcoholic beverages across the city of Perth.

“Sadly, they have disappeared in all but name.

“It is heartening, therefore, to see Morrisons scotch whisky bringing back Thomson’s ‘Old Perth’ brand in a great new livery.

“We’re helping further raise awareness of the Fair City’s role in the development of whisky brands among a new generation of scotch drinkers”.

Mr Bonnington founded The Whisky Cellar in 2017.

He left Edrington to pursue his own dream of becoming a prominent independent bottler of fine wines and spirits.

He bought the Brig O’Perth brand – sporadically bottled until the early 2000s – two years ago.

As well as purchasing the brand from his previous employer, the Perthshire whisky enthusiast has established The Whisky Cellar’s private cellars selection, Whisky Illuminati and The Easy Sipper, in the last 18 months.

Mr Bonnington has also enlisted the help of renowned whisky maker Max McFarlane to recreate the Brig O’Perth whisky.

It was a light and sweet blended scotch.

Mr Bonnington added: “Our emphasis is on delicate sweetness and smooth drinking enjoyability, just like the original recipe.

“We are using a high malt content with a base of Highland whiskies aged in a selection of ex-bourbon barrels – much of which are first fill – and a small proportion of ex-sherry butts.”

Brig O’ Perth 14-year-old special 125th anniversary whisky will be on sale in select retailers across Perthshire this week.