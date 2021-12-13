Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brig O’Perth whisky to make a comeback – 125 years after its first release

By Gavin Harper
December 13 2021, 7.37am Updated: December 13 2021, 9.03am
Keith Bonnington with his Brig O' Perth whisky.
A Perth Scotch whisky brand is making a comeback exactly 125 years after its first release.

Brig O’Perth was established in 1896 and was the first house blend of Matthew Gloag & Son wines and spirits merchants.

The whisky was made in the basement of the family shop at its original site in the city’s Atholl Street.

Edinburgh-based independent bottler The Whisky Cellar bought the brand from its previous owner Edrington.

Founder of The Whisky Cellar, Keith Bonnington is a former Edrington employee, and Perthshire resident.

Mr Bonnington, from Auchterarder, said the re-launch is “something very special”.

Perthshire whisky enthusiast Keith Bonnington founded The Whisky Cellar in 2017.

He said it celebrates the Fair City’s “rich historic association with the Scotch whisky industry”.

The first bottling under the new owner is a 14-year-old special anniversary whisky.

There will be only 1,125 bottles, each priced £45.

Thereafter it will be sold as a blended scotch whisky and the occasional single cask.

Helping put Perth back on the whisky map

Mr Bonnington said: “Along with Gloag, the names Dewar, Bell, Thomson and Sandeman are synonymous with the production, wholesale and retail of alcoholic beverages across the city of Perth.

“Sadly, they have disappeared in all but name.

“It is heartening, therefore, to see Morrisons scotch whisky bringing back Thomson’s ‘Old Perth’ brand in a great new livery.

“We’re helping further raise awareness of the Fair City’s role in the development of whisky brands among a new generation of scotch drinkers”.

Mr Bonnington founded The Whisky Cellar in 2017.

He left Edrington to pursue his own dream of becoming a prominent independent bottler of fine wines and spirits.

He bought the Brig O’Perth brand – sporadically bottled until the early 2000s – two years ago.

As well as purchasing the brand from his previous employer, the Perthshire whisky enthusiast has established The Whisky Cellar’s private cellars selection, Whisky Illuminati and The Easy Sipper, in the last 18 months.

Mr Bonnington has also enlisted the help of renowned whisky maker Max McFarlane to recreate the Brig O’Perth whisky.

The 125th anniversary Brig O’ Perth whisky will launch this week.

It was a light and sweet blended scotch.

Mr Bonnington added: “Our emphasis is on delicate sweetness and smooth drinking enjoyability, just like the original recipe.

“We are using a high malt content with a base of Highland whiskies aged in a selection of ex-bourbon barrels – much of which are first fill – and a small proportion of ex-sherry butts.”

Brig O’ Perth 14-year-old special 125th anniversary whisky will be on sale in select retailers across Perthshire this week.