Scott McMann: Dundee United fans were right to boo us off the park after Livingston loss

Scott McMann insists dejected Dundee United fans had every right to boo their team off the park after the latest loss to Livingston.

McMann was left gutted as United crashed to a 1-0 defeat thanks to Ayo Obileye’s controversial penalty winner.

That made it just one win in eight for the hosts ahead of Saturday’s trip to Rangers.

And with a section of United supporters venting their frustration at the team at full-time, McMann gave an honest assessment of the afternoon.

“I don’t blame them to be honest,” said McMann when asked about the boos from the crowd. “That’s not acceptable.

“A club like Dundee United should be winning games like this. It’s disappointing but I can understand the fans frustration.

“They want to see chances created and us winning games.

“We have done that this season so we know we can. That’s disappointing for them (the fans) but we can bounce back.

“We picked up a lot of good results earlier in the season to put ourselves in a good position.

“But we want to build on that.

“We don’t just want to sit back and live off results we’ve had and I’m sure we will get it back as the season goes on.

“It’s just a wee moment in time.”

Scott McMann: Dundee United can get result at Rangers

Meanwhile, McMann has vowed to help Dundee United bounce back in next week’s trip to Rangers.

United kick-started their season with a 1-0 victory over Gers thanks to Jamie Robson’s winner in August.

And while Tam Courts’ side have their work cut out to arrest the current slide, McMann remains confident.

“It’s a big game and a game we all want to play in,” added McMann.

“It’s a chance for us to showcase ourselves and bounce back.

“We can use that (win over Rangers) as motivation.

“It’s different at Ibrox because of the challenges it brings but we’ll be up for it and feel we can go and get something.”