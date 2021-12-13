Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scott McMann: Dundee United fans were right to boo us off the park after Livingston loss

By Ewan Smith
December 13 2021, 8.00am Updated: December 14 2021, 9.08am
Scott McMann admits Dundee United let themselves down against Livingston
Scott McMann insists dejected Dundee United fans had every right to boo their team off the park after the latest loss to Livingston.

McMann was left gutted as United crashed to a 1-0 defeat thanks to Ayo Obileye’s controversial penalty winner.

That made it just one win in eight for the hosts ahead of Saturday’s trip to Rangers.

And with a section of United supporters venting their frustration at the team at full-time, McMann gave an honest assessment of the afternoon.

“I don’t blame them to be honest,” said McMann when asked about the boos from the crowd. “That’s not acceptable.

Scott McMann was frustrated by Saturday’s loss to Livingston

“A club like Dundee United should be winning games like this. It’s disappointing but I can understand the fans frustration.

“They want to see chances created and us winning games.

“We have done that this season so we know we can. That’s disappointing for them (the fans) but we can bounce back.

“We picked up a lot of good results earlier in the season to put ourselves in a good position.

“But we want to build on that.

“We don’t just want to sit back and live off results we’ve had and I’m sure we will get it back as the season goes on.

“It’s just a wee moment in time.”

Scott McMann: Dundee United can get result at Rangers

Jamie Robson netted the winner for Dundee United against Rangers in August

Meanwhile, McMann has vowed to help Dundee United bounce back in next week’s trip to Rangers.

United kick-started their season with a 1-0 victory over Gers thanks to Jamie Robson’s winner in August.

And while Tam Courts’ side have their work cut out to arrest the current slide, McMann remains confident.

“It’s a big game and a game we all want to play in,” added McMann.

“It’s a chance for us to showcase ourselves and bounce back.

“We can use that (win over Rangers) as motivation.

“It’s different at Ibrox because of the challenges it brings but we’ll be up for it and feel we can go and get something.”

