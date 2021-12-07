Dundee ‘smart city’ firm invests £2.6m to create 21 green jobs

An error occurred. Please try again.

Urban Foresight will invest £2.6 million to create 21 green jobs in Dundee in the next three years.

Urban Foresight is the world’s first dedicated smart city consultancy, headquartered from Newcastle.

It develops strategies and projects to transform local services, infrastructure, and economies.

Since opening an office in Dundee in 2017, the firm has more than doubled its turnover and headcount.

The growth plans will see the firm strengthen its teams in electric vehicle charging, new mobility services, net zero strategies, economic development, urban design, digital infrastructure and local government services.

Being in Dundee has also helped to strengthen partnerships with public and private sector clients across Scotland.

Projects include writing Angus Council’s climate action plan, managing Dundee’s mobility innovation living lab, and running Scottish Enterprise’s national sustainable mobility cluster.

The company’s success in Dundee has been particularly pleasing for Urban Foresight’s director, Dundonian Rachel Beeton.

“We’ve built an exceptionally talented team in Dundee that’s delivering innovative projects with clients across Scotland and around the world.

“We’re excited to be scaling-up and proud to create quality jobs for graduates and experienced consultants in this fantastic city.”

Urban Foresight green jobs

The £2.6m investment is supported by a £400,000 grant from Scottish Enterprise’s green jobs fund.

The economic development agency defines green jobs as jobs in businesses that produce goods or provide services that benefit the environment or conserve natural resources.

This also includes jobs where workers’ duties involve making their establishment’s production processes more environmentally friendly or use fewer resources.

Scottish Enterprise chief executive Adrian Gillespie said: “This round of funding underlines our commitment to supporting Scotland’s transition to a greener and fairer economy and creating good green jobs.

“Companies like Urban Foresight highlight the increasingly innovative approaches Scotland’s business community is taking to answering the net zero call, whether that’s creating new products and services or developing and adapting existing ones to mitigate their environmental impact.”

Urban Foresight is currently advertising several roles in Dundee, with further recruitment planned in the new year.