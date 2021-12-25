Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment

Crieff Hydro: Perthshire hotel offers free stays to more than 100 carers

By Gavin Harper
December 25 2021, 9.58am
Kristian Campbell, Crieff Hydro general manager, Kerry Donaghy, Respitality Scotland coordinator at Shared Care Scotland and Michael Crawford, Action Glen adventure park manager.
Kristian Campbell, Crieff Hydro general manager, Kerry Donaghy, Respitality Scotland coordinator at Shared Care Scotland and Michael Crawford, Action Glen adventure park manager.

More than 100 unpaid carers have taken advantage of an offer from a Perthshire-based luxury hotel group in the past six months.

Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels, which runs Crieff Hydro Hotel, pledged its support to Shared Care Scotland’s Respitality initiative in the summer.

The group, which has eight hotels among its portfolio, donated bed and breakfast stays at all eight hotels in its portfolio, 50 family passes to the Action Glen adventure park at Crieff Hydro.

Crieff Hydro’s Action Glen adventure park.

It also donated a group two-hour gin school experience at its 1881 Distillery in Peebles.

One of the carers to take advantage of the adventure park passes was Vanya Zaczek.

Along with her family, she took a short break from caring for an elderly family member.

Carer praises ‘precious quality time’

And Vanya praised the scheme for allowing it to spend quality time with her young son.

She said: “I juggle single parenting as well as my caring role.

“It allowed me the quality time to not only focus solely on my children, but also make special and fun memories with them.

“We decided to make it a celebration for my son’s sixth birthday, which made it that extra bit special.

“Short breaks like these are so valuable. It’s so important we prioritise self-care.

“Initiatives like these mean we can slow down and make the time for ourselves.”

“We cannot thank everyone involved enough.

“It allowed us to have some very precious quality family time together, and made our son’s birthday one to remember.”

Crieff Hydro ‘delighted’ to support initiative

Head of customer and commercial at the hotel, Nic Oldham, said: “We were delighted to partner with Respitality.

“Feedback like this demonstrates the difference this initiative can make to the unpaid carers it supports by offering some quality family time or a chance to unwind and relax.

The Crieff Hydro Hotel.

“Unpaid carers so often go unrecognised for the support and care they give to others.

“It is important they can take time to care for themselves too.

“We would encourage others in the hospitality industry to get behind this fantastic cause.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]