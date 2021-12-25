Dundee’s half-term report card: Who is star man, who must do better and what grade do the Dee get?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee’s half-term report card: Who is star man, who must do better and what grade do the Dee get?

By George Cran
December 25 2021, 12.00pm Updated: December 25 2021, 12.27pm
Dundee report card - what grade will they get?
Dundee report card - what grade will they get?

Dundee have played 19 games of the 38-match Premiership season.

We’re bang on halfway heading into Christmas so it’s time to take stock of how the Dee have fared on their return to the top flight.

There have been some highs, more than enough lows but also some moments to look back on and savour over the festive period.

We’ll also decide who is teacher’s pet, who must do better and if Dundee have made the grade so far this term.

Star man

There are a few candidates this season.

Paul McMullan started the campaign in fine form, racking up assist after assist. Luke McCowan, too, has made a fine first impression since arriving in the summer.

Before his injury Lee Ashcroft had been strong, as has Adam Legzdins in goal.

However, there is one man that makes Dundee tick – and the points tally proves that when he’s not there.

Dundee captain Charlie Adam fires in free-kick at St Mirren.

With a CV like his, it is no surprise that captain Charlie Adam is top of the class at half-term.

He may not have scored and assists have been in short supply but his influence on the side is in no doubt.

They need him fit as much as possible in the second half of the campaign.

Standout moment

After nine games, Dundee hadn’t yet won in the Premiership.

Like an itch they just couldn’t scratch, victories were evading them – and so were goals.

That was despite the summer signing of former favourite Leigh Griffiths on loan in August.

Short of fitness, the Scotland international was struggling.

But then, a high ball over the top of the Aberdeen defence on October 16 saw Griffiths scamper away.

And he rolled back the years with a fine finish to send Dens Park into raptures.

Luke McCowan would add a second as the Dark Blues earned a vital victory.

Signings

A mixed bag.

As mentioned already, McCowan has been a superb addition. Four goals making him the leading league scorer this term.

Fellow arrival Ryan Sweeney has had some moments to forget but has improved as the season has worn on.

Ryan Sweeney and Luke McCowan.

The rest have been misses rather than hits for the Dark Blues.

We’ve not seen either Ian Lawlor or Corey Panter in the league while Cillian Sheridan suffered a major injury to rule him out for the season.

Griffiths has been mentioned but one goal in 13 appearances is not the Griffiths of old.

Must do better

It’s pretty Griffiths-heavy this report card but Dundee certainly need more from their big summer signing.

Early on fitness and injury hampered the striker but those allowances are fading.

In recent weeks he’s not even been able to get in the team, never mind bring the sort of skill and finishing ability we all know he possesses.

Leigh Griffiths has struggled since his return to Dundee.

A record that boasts 235 goals in 500 career appearances is a top-class return.

However, the Griffiths of this term hasn’t matched up to that billing.

Yet.

There is still time for ‘Sparky’ to light up Dens Park once more.

Overall grade – D

Midway through the season, Dundee find themselves in the relegation play-off spot.

That’s not where they want to be.

They did, though, only drop into the red zone in the past few days – Dundee have kept their heads above water.

January will be a crucial month. Signings are needed to rejuvenate a squad beset by injuries.

Get the right players in and that D can improve to a pass mark and, with it, safety.

 

Dundee boss James McPake says January will be ‘vital’ for the Dark Blues as he gives update on Jason Cummings

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]