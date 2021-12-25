Dundee’s half-term report card: Who is star man, who must do better and what grade do the Dee get?

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee have played 19 games of the 38-match Premiership season.

We’re bang on halfway heading into Christmas so it’s time to take stock of how the Dee have fared on their return to the top flight.

There have been some highs, more than enough lows but also some moments to look back on and savour over the festive period.

We’ll also decide who is teacher’s pet, who must do better and if Dundee have made the grade so far this term.

Star man

There are a few candidates this season.

Paul McMullan started the campaign in fine form, racking up assist after assist. Luke McCowan, too, has made a fine first impression since arriving in the summer.

Before his injury Lee Ashcroft had been strong, as has Adam Legzdins in goal.

However, there is one man that makes Dundee tick – and the points tally proves that when he’s not there.

With a CV like his, it is no surprise that captain Charlie Adam is top of the class at half-term.

He may not have scored and assists have been in short supply but his influence on the side is in no doubt.

They need him fit as much as possible in the second half of the campaign.

Standout moment

After nine games, Dundee hadn’t yet won in the Premiership.

Like an itch they just couldn’t scratch, victories were evading them – and so were goals.

That was despite the summer signing of former favourite Leigh Griffiths on loan in August.

Short of fitness, the Scotland international was struggling.

But then, a high ball over the top of the Aberdeen defence on October 16 saw Griffiths scamper away.

And he rolled back the years with a fine finish to send Dens Park into raptures.

Luke McCowan would add a second as the Dark Blues earned a vital victory.

Signings

A mixed bag.

As mentioned already, McCowan has been a superb addition. Four goals making him the leading league scorer this term.

Fellow arrival Ryan Sweeney has had some moments to forget but has improved as the season has worn on.

The rest have been misses rather than hits for the Dark Blues.

We’ve not seen either Ian Lawlor or Corey Panter in the league while Cillian Sheridan suffered a major injury to rule him out for the season.

Griffiths has been mentioned but one goal in 13 appearances is not the Griffiths of old.

Must do better

It’s pretty Griffiths-heavy this report card but Dundee certainly need more from their big summer signing.

Early on fitness and injury hampered the striker but those allowances are fading.

In recent weeks he’s not even been able to get in the team, never mind bring the sort of skill and finishing ability we all know he possesses.

A record that boasts 235 goals in 500 career appearances is a top-class return.

However, the Griffiths of this term hasn’t matched up to that billing.

Yet.

There is still time for ‘Sparky’ to light up Dens Park once more.

Overall grade – D

Midway through the season, Dundee find themselves in the relegation play-off spot.

That’s not where they want to be.

They did, though, only drop into the red zone in the past few days – Dundee have kept their heads above water.

January will be a crucial month. Signings are needed to rejuvenate a squad beset by injuries.

Get the right players in and that D can improve to a pass mark and, with it, safety.