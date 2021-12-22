Dundee boss James McPake says January will be ‘vital’ for the Dark Blues as he gives update on Jason Cummings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee FC

Dundee boss James McPake says January will be ‘vital’ for the Dark Blues as he gives update on Jason Cummings

By George Cran
December 22 2021, 8.00am
Dundee striker Jason Cummings and manager James McPake.
Dundee will be busy with transfer business in January says Dark Blues boss James McPake.

The Dens Park gaffer admits the winter window will be “vital” to the club’s chances of staying in the Premiership come the end of the season.

And he says there has been plenty of work ongoing in the background ahead of the window opening on January 1.

“This transfer window is going to be vital for the football club, we know that,” McPake said.

Dundee boss James McPake.

“One thing I can say is the club have always backed the manager in January and they’ll do that again.

“We’ve been working on this window for a wee while now.

“We have been in contact with a few players regarding pre-contracts and a few clubs regarding loans and whatnot.

“It will be a busy January I think.

“If we get them over the line, they will certainly make an impact.”

Jason Cummings latest

Meanwhile, striker Jason Cummings played for the club’s Development side on Monday night, as reported by the Courier.

That was after the former Scotland and Rangers man was excluded from Saturday’s squad to face Hearts after being sent home from training on Friday.

Cummings celebrates at Tynecastle.

On Tuesday, he then re-joined first-team training. However, it’s unclear if he will be considered for the Boxing Day trip to Aberdeen.

McPake added: “He played on Monday night at Airdrie against Albion Rovers with the Development side and trained this morning.

“Any disciplinary action will be dealt with internally.”

 

