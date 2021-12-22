Dundee boss James McPake says January will be ‘vital’ for the Dark Blues as he gives update on Jason Cummings

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee will be busy with transfer business in January says Dark Blues boss James McPake.

The Dens Park gaffer admits the winter window will be “vital” to the club’s chances of staying in the Premiership come the end of the season.

And he says there has been plenty of work ongoing in the background ahead of the window opening on January 1.

“This transfer window is going to be vital for the football club, we know that,” McPake said.

“One thing I can say is the club have always backed the manager in January and they’ll do that again.

“We’ve been working on this window for a wee while now.

“We have been in contact with a few players regarding pre-contracts and a few clubs regarding loans and whatnot.

“It will be a busy January I think.

“If we get them over the line, they will certainly make an impact.”

Jason Cummings latest

Meanwhile, striker Jason Cummings played for the club’s Development side on Monday night, as reported by the Courier.

That was after the former Scotland and Rangers man was excluded from Saturday’s squad to face Hearts after being sent home from training on Friday.

On Tuesday, he then re-joined first-team training. However, it’s unclear if he will be considered for the Boxing Day trip to Aberdeen.

McPake added: “He played on Monday night at Airdrie against Albion Rovers with the Development side and trained this morning.

“Any disciplinary action will be dealt with internally.”