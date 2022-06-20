How joining a business club can boost recovery? Free places for Tayside SMEs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Research has shown that learning from other businesses, sharing experiences and how challenges have been overcome are the most valuable aspects for members attending Productivity Clubs. And soon one will be launched in Tayside.

What are Productivity Clubs?

Productivity Clubs Scotland is a partnership between Scottish Council for Development and Industry and the Scottish Government. Membership, activities and resources are free for all Scottish businesses and organisations.

So far, clubs have been operating in four regions – including Central and South of Scotland, the North East and the Highlands & Islands – and now a fifth club is to be launched in the autumn in Tayside. This new club will help small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the private and third sector in Dundee, Angus and Perthshire to learn from peers to increase their performance.

Starting in 2019, Productivity Clubs have now hosted more than 130 businesses, coming together to discuss hot topics like digital transformation, fair work and net zero, at more than 65 in-person or online meetings. Many have also benefited from attending the annual conferences.

Scottish organisations like ACS Clothing, The Circle, Connect Three, Six by Nico, Aquascot and Findra Clothing have engaged with the clubs in the past year.

Why should I join a Productivity Club?

If you want to improve your business’ performance, learn from your peers, network and share experiences, a Productivity Club is the answer as it brings together like-minded people from the local business community and third sector.

Reasons to sign up for a business club in Scotland:

Entirely free to attend

Expand your network at regular club events

Unlock common SME business challenges and find practical solutions via real-life case studies from your peers

Build confidence via group discussions in a supportive and collaborative environment

Meet like-minded business leaders also keen to improve their performance

Every session is designed so you take away practical tips, best practice ideas, where to find support and new contacts

The bigger picture

The National Strategy for Economic Transformation (NSET) identifies increasing productivity as one of the five key transformational programmes of action that can drive improvements in Scotland’s economy.

Productivity Clubs across Scotland will play an active role in delivering the NSET’s goals contributing to the wellbeing economy.

The First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, MSP said: “Our National Strategy on Economic Transformation places a strong emphasis on productivity, which we need to raise right across the economy and right across the country.

That’s why we are helping SCDI to expand its productivity club network by helping to fund the establishment of a new club in Tayside, and support existing clubs to enlarge their membership by including more social enterprises and third sector organisations.”

To join the new Productivity Club in Tayside which will be launched in Dundee in the autumn, register on the club website.

Tayside area organisations who are interested in knowing more about the club are invited to register for the free June club in-person meeting in Aberdeen or the online one for the Highlands & Islands which will focus on: business efficiency.