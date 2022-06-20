How joining a business club can boost recovery? Free places for Tayside SMEs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Business & Environment

How joining a business club can boost recovery? Free places for Tayside SMEs

In partnership with the Scottish Council for Development and Industry
June 20 2022, 12.07pm Updated: June 21 2022, 8.17am
The new business club, called The Productivity Club, is fully funded so has no cost to your business

Research has shown that learning from other businesses, sharing experiences and how challenges have been overcome are the most valuable aspects for members attending Productivity Clubs. And soon one will be launched in Tayside.

What are Productivity Clubs?

Productivity Clubs Scotland is a partnership between Scottish Council for Development and Industry and the Scottish Government. Membership, activities and resources are free for all Scottish businesses and organisations.

So far, clubs have been operating in four regions – including Central and South of Scotland, the North East and the Highlands & Islands – and now a fifth club is to be launched in the autumn in Tayside. This new club will help small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the private and third sector in Dundee, Angus and Perthshire to learn from peers to increase their performance.

Starting in 2019, Productivity Clubs have now hosted more than 130 businesses, coming together to discuss hot topics like digital transformation, fair work and net zero, at more than 65 in-person or online meetings. Many have also benefited from attending the annual conferences.

Scottish organisations like ACS Clothing, The Circle, Connect Three, Six by Nico, Aquascot and Findra Clothing have engaged with the clubs in the past year.

people in a business club in Scotland

Why should I join a Productivity Club?

If you want to improve your business’ performance, learn from your peers, network and share experiences, a Productivity Club is the answer as it brings together like-minded people from the local business community and third sector.

Reasons to sign up for a business club in Scotland:

  • Entirely free to attend
  • Expand your network at regular club events
  • Unlock common SME business challenges and find practical solutions via real-life case studies from your peers
  • Build confidence via group discussions in a supportive and collaborative environment
  • Meet like-minded business leaders also keen to improve their performance
  • Every session is designed so you take away practical tips, best practice ideas, where to find support and new contacts

The bigger picture

The National Strategy for Economic Transformation (NSET) identifies increasing productivity as one of the five key transformational programmes of action that can drive improvements in Scotland’s economy.

Productivity Clubs across Scotland will play an active role in delivering the NSET’s goals contributing to the wellbeing economy.

The First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, MSP said: “Our National Strategy on Economic Transformation places a strong emphasis on productivity, which we need to raise right across the economy and right across the country.

That’s why we are helping SCDI to expand its productivity club network by helping to fund the establishment of a new club in Tayside, and support existing clubs to enlarge their membership by including more social enterprises and third sector organisations.”

To join the new Productivity Club in Tayside which will be launched in Dundee in the autumn, register on the club website.

Tayside area organisations who are interested in knowing more about the club are invited to register for the free June club in-person meeting in Aberdeen or the online one for the Highlands & Islands which will focus on: business efficiency. 

 

 

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]