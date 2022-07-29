Liquidators appointed to wind up Perth car sales firm after sudden closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liquidators appointed to wind up Perth car sales firm after sudden closure

By Emma Duncan and Neil Henderson
July 29 2022, 4.29pm Updated: July 29 2022, 4.52pm
JM Car Sales in Perth, which has unexpectedly closed.
Liquidators have been appointed to wind up a Perth car sales firm after it closed suddenly.

Jackson Mathieson Car Sales Limited, based in Inveralmond Industrial Estate, shut its doors unexpectedly earlier this summer.

Customers visiting the premises, which traded under the name JM Car Sales, were met with locked doors and a largely empty forecourt.

The firm has not issued a statement but its website has since been taken down.

Four staff members lose jobs

Liquidators Michelle Elliot and Stuart Robb from FRP Advisory Limited have been appointed to wind up the firm.

Four staff have been made redundant, the liquidators have confirmed, who say they will be given assistance with any claims for money owed.

A spokesman for the Glasgow-based liquidators told The Courier: “Stuart Robb and Michelle Elliot, partners with FRP Advisory, were appointed joint provisional liquidators of Jackson Mathieson Car Sales Limited on 6th July 2022.

“Jackson Mathieson Car Sales was a car retail business trading from Inveralmond Industrial Estate in Perth.

“Four staff were made redundant on June 30 prior to the appointment of the joint provisional liquidators.

Thorough review of company’s finances

“The joint provisional liquidators will now undertake a thorough review of the company’s financial position and will ensure the staff are given every assistance with any claims they wish to make to the Redundancy Payments Office and accessing services provided by local and government agencies.”

The Courier has attempted to contact directors Leigh Jackson and Ross Mathieson on multiple occasions but neither has responded to requests for comment.

