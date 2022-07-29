Liquidators appointed to wind up Perth car sales firm after sudden closure

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liquidators have been appointed to wind up a Perth car sales firm after it closed suddenly.

Jackson Mathieson Car Sales Limited, based in Inveralmond Industrial Estate, shut its doors unexpectedly earlier this summer.

Customers visiting the premises, which traded under the name JM Car Sales, were met with locked doors and a largely empty forecourt.

The firm has not issued a statement but its website has since been taken down.

Four staff members lose jobs

Liquidators Michelle Elliot and Stuart Robb from FRP Advisory Limited have been appointed to wind up the firm.

Four staff have been made redundant, the liquidators have confirmed, who say they will be given assistance with any claims for money owed.

A spokesman for the Glasgow-based liquidators told The Courier: “Stuart Robb and Michelle Elliot, partners with FRP Advisory, were appointed joint provisional liquidators of Jackson Mathieson Car Sales Limited on 6th July 2022.

“Jackson Mathieson Car Sales was a car retail business trading from Inveralmond Industrial Estate in Perth.

“Four staff were made redundant on June 30 prior to the appointment of the joint provisional liquidators.

Thorough review of company’s finances

“The joint provisional liquidators will now undertake a thorough review of the company’s financial position and will ensure the staff are given every assistance with any claims they wish to make to the Redundancy Payments Office and accessing services provided by local and government agencies.”

The Courier has attempted to contact directors Leigh Jackson and Ross Mathieson on multiple occasions but neither has responded to requests for comment.