Two pints and a bag of salt? Kerr’s Dairy increases range for Dundee deliveries

Kerr's Dairy owner is ready to weather the year ahead by increasing its range of products being delivered.

Paul Malik By Paul Malik
A Kerr's dairy delivery van on its rounds

Two pints of milk and a kilo of rock salt might not be the first thing you expect to wake-up to in the morning, but for one Dundee business it is all part of the service.

Kerr’s Dairy has been operating in the area since the beginning of the last century, with current owner Kelvin Kerr anticipating the needs of an ever-expanding customer base.

As well as making sure milk is dropped off on time every morning, the company has expanded into delivering other goods — which now includes rock salt for the driveway.

Seasonal products like locally-sourced potatoes and summer-time strawberries have all become part of their product line, which Kelvin sees as key on helping any potential stormy markets over the coming twelve months.

Kerr’s Dairy says salt responds to customer needs

“We sent out an email offering salt deliveries just last week, when the weather got cold,” Kelvin said.

“It’s a heavy product, and we are in a position to be able to deliver it to people’s doors.

One of the Kerr’s Family Dairy delivery vans.

“We can drop-it off wherever people want it, as part of the service.

“It has been particularly popular, we’ve had around 900 orders for bags per week.

“It can be a help to some of our more older, or vulnerable customers, who might not be able to pick-up huge multi-kilo bags.

“We will ask them where they want it left too, so it is accessible.”

Big plans for 2024

As well as offering local, seasonal items to customers in Dundee and Aberdeen, Kelvin said he hoped the business would continue going from strength to strength in 2024.

Since launching a growth-drive in 2018, the family-owned company has seen turnover exceed £10 million by offering a product you cannot buy in regular shops.

The company has now expanded into new markets in Aberdeen and the north-east.

“That’s the thing we have over the supermarkets, we can deliver glass bottles of milk to the door. It has proven very popular.

Kelvin Kerr, director at Kerr’s Family Dairy.

“We have big plans for 2024. We will continue offering more to our loyal customers as well as drive for new ones.

“Kerr’s offers strawberries in the summer, potatoes year-round, rock salt during winter and even special Halloween biscuits.

“We try our best to offer local produce and products for people, to help support our community.”

