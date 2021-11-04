Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Digital jobs could dominate Dundee economy, says games boss Chris van der Kuyl

By Rob McLaren
November 4 2021, 3.25pm Updated: November 5 2021, 9.44am
Games boss Chris van der Kuyl.
Dundee video games entrepreneur Chris van der Kuyl predicts digital jobs will become the “dominant force” in the city’s economy.

Known for his part in the global success of Minecraft, Mr van der Kuyl has thrown his weight behind Dundee Digital Fortnight.

It hopes to encourage young people to enter the tech sector to help plug a predicted skills gap.

The 4J Studios boss said finding talent is the “fundamental challenge” of people building tech businesses.

“Initiatives like Dundee Digital Fortnight shine a light on the opportunities and change people’s mindsets,” Mr van der Kuyl said.

In a couple of decades digital opportunities will be the dominant force in the Dundee economy.”

“We have a real opportunity to lead the way in this and other technology-based sectors.

“But it will require a focus on developing skills and talent over the next decade and beyond.

“In the short term we need to raise awareness on the number of opportunities.

“But it’s the medium and long term that I’m really interested in.

Chris van der Kuyl at Water’s Edge.

“I hope there’s a trajectory that if you’re from Dundee, living in Dundee, you think digital opportunities first.

“If we do this well then in a couple of decades digital opportunities will be the dominant force in the Dundee economy.”

Dundee is already known as a global games powerhouse.

The city has more games developers per head of the population than anywhere else in the world.

There are also growing numbers of people in other digital jobs – from cybersecurity, to design and marketing, to data analysis.

Hopes for Dundee esports arena

Mr van der Kuyl hopes plans for an esport arena in Dundee will take place.

He said the multi-purpose venue could help pull talent to the city.

He said: “Esports is a global phenomenon. For Dundee to set its stall out strongly and say we are someplace that embraces esports, I think is exactly the right statement of intent.

A concept design for the Dundee esport arena which could encourage more Dundee digital jobs.

“A real world class indoor venue for multi-use, which covers esports, is something we’ve been long awaiting.

“The success of the open air concerts at Slessor Gardens has given people real confidence in the entertainment industries that we could support an indoor arena.

“I hope it’s ambitious enough.”

What is Dundee Digital Fortnight?

Dundee Digital Fortnight aims to inspire the future workforce needed to take the local industry to the next levels.

The fortnight will take place between November 8 and 21 and will include in-school events, online sessions and other activities.

The purpose is to explain the skills required to work in the digital sector as well as showcasing real life projects.

It will coincide with an Esports Scotland event at Dundee Contemporary Arts.

Meg Brough, education support officer for Digital Learning with Dundee City Council, Cheryl Torano from Abertay University, Chris van der Kuyl and Councillor Mark Flynn, convenor of city development.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has backed the festival.

The tech giant will hold a Deep Racer Championship and a Get IT event to encourage girls aged 12-13 to consider a career in tech by challenging long standing gender stereotypes.

AWS will also be launching their reskilling programme, AWS re/Start, with a reception for local tech employers.

Dundee Digital Fortnight is being organised by the city council along with a range of partners.

These include Abertay and Dundee universities, Dundee & Angus College, Waracle, Developing the Young Workforce, Skills Development Scotland and Showcase the Street.

