Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Perth wholesaler, run by same family for 40 years, acquired by Fife firm

By Rob McLaren
December 27 2021, 12.27pm Updated: December 27 2021, 4.09pm
Gordon Chalmers, owner of Perth Produce (Wholesale) Ltd.
Gordon Chalmers, owner of Perth Produce (Wholesale) Ltd.

A Perth wholesale business which has supplied fruit and vegetables for nearly 40 years has been acquired by a Fife firm.

Perth Produce (Wholesale) Ltd has been bought by Raith Fruit and Flowers Ltd of Kirkcaldy. The takeover date is January 1.

The Perth company was started by Jim and Marion Chalmers, with son Gordon taking over the day-to-day running in 1995.

His brother Iain also worked with the firm for 20 years, before going into the pharmaceutical industry. Iain’s daughters Ashleigh and Niamh also helped at the business.

The founders were active in the business up until their deaths. Mrs Chalmers died in 2017 and her husband passed away this year.

The company operates from North Muirton Industrial Estate. Its customers are hotels, restaurants, shops and care homes in Perthshire and Highland Perthshire.

‘The time was right’ says wholesale boss

Gordon said that after more than 25 years running the business, he wanted to make a change.

He said: “I am looking to do something different, whilst still retaining an interest in the trade.

“Originally, I was due to start an accelerated law degree at Dundee University in September 2020, but deferred until September 2021 due to Covid.

Gordon Chalmers
Gordon Chalmers, has sold Perth Produce (Wholesale) Ltd.

“Having no one to follow on from myself, I felt it was the right time to move things on and accept Raith Fruit and Flowers’ offer.

“It is a larger and dynamic business which could definitely add to and improve on our own current services.”

Mr Chalmers will have a part-time consultancy role with the new owners. The sale price is not public.

Raith Fruit’s ambitions in Perth

Raith Fruit and Flowers is also a family business with customers across Fife, Dundee and Edinburgh and Central Scotland.

Current owner Andrew Brady is the third generation of the family to run the business.

Mr Brady said: “Perth Produce is an ideal business for us to expand into Perth and the surrounding area.

“Perth Produce is a well-established family business. We would like to continue the personal touch that Perth Produce has provided to its customer base over the years.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]