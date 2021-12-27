Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
4 Dunfermline talking points: Why Arbroath defeat was men against boys

By Alan Temple
December 27 2021, 12.32pm Updated: December 27 2021, 3.49pm
Food for thought: Hughes
Dunfermline’s dismal 3-0 defeat against Arbroath marked the Pars’ worst showing since the arrival of John Hughes.

The Fifers failed to lay a glove on the Championship leaders and, following a few heartening showings of late, it was a rangy step backwards.

The failings were familiar and Hughes remains acutely aware of what must change in January — and beyond.

Nevertheless, it made for grim viewing for those Dunfermline fans watching on Pars TV.

Courier Sport was at East End Park to analyse the talking points.

Men against boys

Owain Fon Williams; Mark Connolly; Graham Dorrans; Ryan Dow — Dunfermline do have a handful of experienced professionals and leaders.

But it’s only a handful.

Of the other 11 starters against Arbroath, Craig Wighton and Aaron Comrie (24) were the oldest players in the side.

Mark Connolly
Mark Connolly has been a standout

The Pars have some fine young talents. But to be pitched, en masse, into a fraught relegation battle is an almighty task.

The lack of ‘nous’ cited by John Hughes — encapsulating game-management, decision-making and being vocal — is only going to be rectified by senior reinforcements.

Compared to an Arbroath line-up which was well-drilled, experienced and clinical, the difference was stark.

Deja vu

Of Dunfermline’s 18 Championship matches this season, they have fallen behind on 12 occasions.

Nine of those strikes have come in the opening 25 minutes of games.

The Pars have consistently failed at the most basic tenet of football: giving oneself a foothold in the match.

So, the sense of deja vu was overwhelming when Rhys Breen inexplicably skewed a harmless Anton Dowds cross into his own net after six minutes.

Disbelieving Dowds, No.19, celebrates

While some supporters grew irked by the repetitive nature of Peter Grant’s post-match assessments, the former boss was absolutely correct about the bewildering amount of individual errors.

And the issue continues to plague Hughes’ Pars.

Unfortunate Vytas Gaspuitis

There is no mystery to Gaspuitis’ absence.

Boss Hughes has explained that he believes the balance of his side benefits with a natural left-footer beside Mark Connolly in central defence.

Breen has been drafted into the starting line-up to fill that role.

Nevertheless, Dunfermline’s Lithuania internationalist can consider himself exceptionally unlucky.

From a purely defensive perspective, he and Connolly have been the Pars’ best partnership.

He may not be Frank de Boer with the ball at his feet, but Gaspuitis has been one of the club’s most solid centre-backs in an otherwise porous campaign.

Tempo

The lack of tempo and intensity to Dunfermline’s game was remarked upon by management and players alike.

Dejected: Dunfermline players

The Pars were tepid; seemingly content to knock the ball about in pedestrian fashion with little penetration.

Lewis McCann dropped too deep, deliveries from wide areas were dreadful and the hosts constantly picked the safe pass.

If Dunfermline are going to shake themselves out of this malaise — four games without a win and mired in ninth spot — they must lift the intensity, be courageous and start asking questions of their opponents.

