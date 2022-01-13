Discovery Flexibles: Dundee packaging firm ‘on the right track’ despite challenges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Discovery Flexibles: Dundee packaging firm ‘on the right track’ despite challenges

By Gavin Harper
January 13 2022, 8.12am Updated: January 13 2022, 1.29pm
Discovery Flexibles on Dundee's Kemback Street.
Discovery Flexibles on Dundee's Kemback Street.

The boss of packaging firm Dundee Flexibles insists business is heading “in the right direction” despite the challenges faced since taking the helm.

Jimmy Urquhart bought Discovery Flexibles in 2019 when it was teetering on the brink of administration.

Since then, he has had challenges of Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic to negotiate, but believes the business is on the right track.

Mr Uruqhart said: “Since taking over the company with losses of £1.4 million and a business close to the brink of collapse, we have made consistent growing profits every single month and year since.

“2019 was essentially a break-even year but at least it stabilised us and gave everyone confidence that we could save this business.

“In 2020, I am really happy to report a profit of £240,000 even with turnover reduced by about £500,000 due to the pandemic.”

Firm’s turnover down but profits up

Newly filed accounts for the year to December 2020 show turnover down to £11.3m from £11.8m in 2019.

Discovery Flexibles reported a pre-tax profit hike of £240,000 – up from £9,000 the year previous.

A member of staff prepares to print another job at Discovery Flexibles.
A member of staff prepares to print another job at Discovery Flexibles.

Mr Uruqhart said: “I’m really happy with the progress we are making. It’s all heading in the right direction.

“It’s why I took the business on in the first place. I knew it could perform better than it has done over the last decade or so.

“While turnover has dropped by around half a million in 2020 our profits have improved.

“That is thanks to the internal efforts of the team working on cost saving initiatives, waste reduction and efficiency improvements.”

Mr Uruqhart said the drop in turnover is not linked to any loss of business.

Rather it was caused by reduced demand due to Covid.

He added: “Luckily we have a wide spread of the flexibles market so whilst some were down, others were booming.

“We saw a reduction in ranges with focus on key lines which is the path that most seemed to take to get through the pandemic.”

Boss praises Discovery Flexibles staff

The firm also made an investment of almost £150,000 which allowed for an increase capacity in slitting.

The headcount remained at 70 for the reporting period, with 66 workers in production and four administration and support roles.

A machine within the Discovery Flexibles factory.

Mr Urquhart praised staff for their contributions.

“Hats off to every single person in this business for the job they do,” he said.

“What makes the turnaround all the more amazing is that we managed to do all of this with strong headwinds.”

