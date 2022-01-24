‘We’re gutted’: Queue down the street for Perth shop Ivory Whites’ closing down sale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

For loyal customers and bargain hunters there was only one place to be in Perth at the weekend.

The queue snaked down George Street for the closing down sale of Ivory Whites Bridesmaids.

A fixture in Perth for more than a decade, owner Karyn McLeod announced its imminent closure last week.

The boutique’s stock of dresses, many normally selling for around £300, went on sale for £30 on Saturday.

People were queueing for more than an hour before the shop opened.

By the time its doors opened just before 11am there were around 20 people waiting.

Karyn said: “It was chaos for the first two hours – it was wild. We opened early because the queue was so big.

“For the first two hours we never lifted our heads and then it was steady right up to 5pm.

“We started the day with 90 dresses and now there are only 20 left.”

Among the customers on Saturday was an opera singer who required several dresses for performances.

There was a mother of the bride and people shopping for proms and weddings.

What made the day special was the comments from customers, some of whom have returned to the shop several times for special occasions.

“Most of them were saying they were sorry we were closing, what a tough few years it had been for businesses,” she said.

“We had so many nice comments from people throughout the day. They were so nice and concerned about what we were going to do next.”

Why is Ivory Whites Bridesmaids closing?

The shop has been in George Street since 2009 and Karyn took over the business from a previous owner in 2014.

She said the pandemic has ruined her vision for a specialist bridesmaids shop.

It had led to a “significant reduction” in appointments.

Priding herself on high levels of service, she also found production delays difficult to deal with. All orders will be fulfilled.

Friends Jenni Nicoll from Forbes of Kingennie and Lynn Matheson from Blairgowrie were among the first people in the queue.

Jenni, 28, said: “I’m gutted for Karen, she’s so lovely. We’ve been here quite a few times for dresses.”

Lynne said: “My sister got married for years ago and we got her wedding dress and our bridesmaids dress.

“I got my bridesmaids’ dresses for my wedding this year and we were looking to get the same for Jenni. We did get one today.”

The shop’s website lists the the remaining stock.