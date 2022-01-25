Walker’s Shortbread announces next generation managing director – and it’s a former Scotland goalkeeper

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

World famous shortbread maker Walker’s has appointed former Aberdeen Football Club goalkeeper Nicky Walker as its new managing director.

Mr Walker joined the family firm 25 years ago following his retirement from football.

He was production director working alongside his late father, Joseph Walker, and responsible for developing the companies facilities in Aberlour and Elgin.

Joseph Walker, known as Joe, passed away in October last year at the age of 83.

He was joint managing director alongside his brother Jim Walker, who now steps aside from day-to-day responsibilities at the firm after 60 years of active service. He will continue as a director.

Scottish football career

Mr Walker’s footballing career saw him play for a number of Scottish clubs including Aberdeen, Rangers, Hearts, Partick Thistle, Motherwell, Ross County and Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

He also made two international appearances for Scotland making his debut in a 1–0 defeat by Germany in 1993. His other appearance came three years later, against the United States.

An ‘honour’ to lead Walker’s Shortbread

Commenting on his new role Mr Walker said: “It is an enormous honour to be given this responsibility to lead the family business.

“As joint-managing directors, my father and my Uncle James transformed what was a village bakery into an internationally-renowned business and brand.

“Working with other members of the fourth generation and an outstanding board and management team, I am confident we will achieve great success together.”

Further demonstrating the succession to the fourth generation, Bryony Walker, daughter of Jim, joins the executive committee having been appointed head of commercial strategy.

Speaking about the appointment of the new managing director, Mr Walker said: “I am delighted that my nephew Nicky is taking on the position of managing director.

“His late father and I shared this role for almost 60 years, working closely with our sister Marjorie and it is very rewarding to be passing the reins to the next generation who are ably supported by a fantastic board and professional management team”.

Walker’s products known around the world and sell in leading supermarkets as well as exclusive outlets around the UK.

It was founded by the Walker family in 1898.

Thriving despite challenging market

Chairman Bob Brannan said: “These are exciting times.

“With a clear vision, focused strategy and a strengthened executive committee, Walker’s is a great example of how an international brand can thrive under consistent, long-term, family-ownership.

“The recent refresh of the brand identity is resonating strongly with consumers and reflects the energy and pace that the company has been able to establish in recent years despite challenging market conditions.”