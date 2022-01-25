Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Walker’s Shortbread announces next generation managing director – and it’s a former Scotland goalkeeper

By Kelly Wilson
January 25 2022, 9.58am Updated: January 25 2022, 10.36am
Former Scotland goalkeeper Nicky Walker.

World famous shortbread maker Walker’s has appointed former Aberdeen Football Club goalkeeper Nicky Walker as its new managing director.

Mr Walker joined the family firm 25 years ago following his retirement from football.

He was production director working alongside his late father, Joseph Walker, and responsible for developing the companies facilities in Aberlour and Elgin.

Joseph Walker, known as Joe, passed away in October last year at the age of 83.

He was joint managing director alongside his brother Jim Walker, who now steps aside from day-to-day responsibilities at the firm after 60 years of active service. He will continue as a director.

Scottish football career

Mr Walker’s footballing career saw him play for a number of Scottish clubs including Aberdeen, Rangers, Hearts, Partick Thistle, Motherwell, Ross County and Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

He also made two international appearances for Scotland making his debut in a 1–0 defeat by Germany in 1993. His other appearance came three years later, against the United States.

Nicky Walker been appointed managing director of Walker’s Shortbread

An ‘honour’ to lead Walker’s Shortbread

Commenting on his new role Mr Walker said: “It is an enormous honour to be given this responsibility to lead the family business.

“As joint-managing directors, my father and my Uncle James transformed what was a village bakery into an internationally-renowned business and brand.

“Working with other members of the fourth generation and an outstanding board and management team, I am confident we will achieve great success together.”

Further demonstrating the succession to the fourth generation, Bryony Walker, daughter of Jim, joins the executive committee having been appointed head of commercial strategy.

Jim Walker, former joint managing director

Speaking about the appointment of the new managing director, Mr Walker said: “I am delighted that my nephew Nicky is taking on the position of managing director.

“His late father and I shared this role for almost 60 years, working closely with our sister Marjorie and it is very rewarding to be passing the reins to the next generation who are ably supported by a fantastic board and professional management team”.

Walker’s products known around the world and sell in leading supermarkets as well as exclusive outlets around the UK.

It was founded by the Walker family in 1898.

The company was founded in 1898 in the Speyside village of Aberlour.

Thriving despite challenging market

Chairman Bob Brannan said: “These are exciting times.

“With a clear vision, focused strategy and a strengthened executive committee, Walker’s is a great example of how an international brand can thrive under consistent, long-term, family-ownership.

“The recent refresh of the brand identity is resonating strongly with consumers and reflects the energy and pace that the company has been able to establish in recent years despite challenging market conditions.”

