Man suffers head injuries in serious Crossgates assault

By Emma Duncan
January 25 2022, 9.59am Updated: January 25 2022, 10.17am
Church Place in Crossgates
Church Place in Crossgates. Image: Google.

A man has been left with head injuries after a serious assault in Crossgates.

The attack happened in the Fife village at around 10.50pm on Friday.

The 31-year-old victim was assaulted in a property on Church Place and on the street, and was then taken to Victoria Hospital.

Suspects wearing dark clothing

Detective Sergeant Tommy Stenhouse, of Dunfermline CID, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who was in the areas of Church Place or Brands Row at the relevant time and witnessed the incident to get in touch with us.

“The suspects were described as wearing dark clothes and were seen in the area in a silver car and a dark-coloured car.

“We would also like to hear from any with private CCTV or dashcam footage, you may have captured the incident and we need to hear from you.

“Anyone who has information that will assist this investigation to contact us through 101 quoting reference number 3878 of January, 21.

“Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

