Schools should be a place for learning, but also for growing in confidence, developing beliefs and preparing for the future.

At Kilgraston School, a traditional approach to learning is combined with innovative projects concerning the environment, fast fashion and charitable causes. This combination gives pupils an education which goes beyond the classroom walls.

Problem solving – a fast fashion free prom

Kilgraston’s Headmistress, Mrs Dorothy MacGinty, said: “We foster a belief and genuine confidence in each individual’s abilities and their vision for their future.

“Our aim is that each pupil will leave school with independence and a ‘can do’ approach.”

This was highlighted by the pupils when they decided to throw a vintage clothes day at school, to prove that quality clothing will always stay in style. The girls used their initiative and adopted a practical approach in tackling the global issue of fast fashion. Everyone at the school was encouraged to wear clothes which were over 10 years old for one school day.

The girls’ desire to reduce the negative effects of fast fashion was also demonstrated in the lead up to their prom last year.

Instead of splashing out on new dresses, they held a swap-shop in school. Pre-loved dresses were exchanged between pupils for free!

Indeed, the pupils of Kilgraston are encouraged not only to spot problems, like that of fast fashion, but to solve them.

Traditional values and structure

At the core of Kilgraston school are strong, traditional values. And while innovative ideas are encouraged, the school also recognises the importance of structure and support.

This can be identified in the exam results of last year, when 100% of pupils achieved Grades A-B at Advanced Higher level. And 87% of these girls obtained a Grade A.

At Higher level, all pupils passed, with 95% achieving Grade A to B level. 77% achieved a Grade A.

Headmistress, Mrs MacGinty, said: “I am so proud and thrilled for all Kilgraston pupils and our fantastic staff who have delivered a set of truly exceptional exam results under challenging circumstances.”

Preparing for the future

In Sixth Form, Kilgraston encourages independence and self-assurance. Girls are taught that they can be whatever they want to be – if they work for it. Whether that is studying at a top university or making their mark on the world of work with a graduate apprenticeship, Kilgraston will help them pave the way.

Mrs MacGinty said: “We instil a belief and self-confidence in all our pupils, but this is particularly crucial to our Sixth Formers, where this is the platform to success.

“Our University and College Application Programme starts early, offering individualised support and guidance to help our pupils make important decisions that will shape their future and get each girl to where she wants to be.”

Kilgraston School 2021 open day

If Kilgraston School, with its traditional values and innovative encouragement, sounds like somewhere you would like to send your child, attend the open day on 2 October.

The event will be held in school at 11am, and will also be hosted online at 11.30am, and you can register through the school website.

Mrs MacGinty said: “Our visitors will get a tour of our campus, meet our pupils and staff, and will see our school in session, observing classes.

“The virtual events are a fantastic way, particularly for our international families, to find out more about Kilgraston and to meet us without even stepping on a plane.”

For more information, contact Kilgraston’s admissions team directly on admissions@kilgraston.com or 01738 812 257.