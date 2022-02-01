Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Perth and Kinross Council plans to give up to £5,000 to Crowdfunding businesses

By Gavin Harper
February 1 2022, 7.19am Updated: February 1 2022, 10.31am
Perth and Kinross Council plans to give up to £5,000 to Crowdfunding businesses.
Perth and Kinross Council plans to give up to £5,000 to Crowdfunding businesses.

Perth and Kinross Council funds will be given away to businesses that start a crowdfunding campaign.

The online fundraising website is launching a £150,000 Perth and Kinross business fund, in partnership with the local council.

Perth and Kinross Council will then match up to £5,000 of crowd-sourced funding to support individuals and businesses.

‘Critical’ to support local businesses

Perth and Kinross Council leader Councillor Murray Lyle said it is critical to find ways to help businesses.

An estimated six in 10 Scots work for support small and medium businesses.

Mr Lyle said finding ways to support them is “critical to our economic wellbeing.”

Perth and Kinross businesses
Perth and Kinross Council leader Murray Lyle.

The council leader added: “This scheme supports and rewards those businesses and communities that not only have great entrepreneurial ideas, but already have support from the public and investors through crowdfunding.

“This money can be used to help get a new business off the ground or help them develop.

“Raising money through Crowdfunder shows that your idea matters to the community and if it meets our criteria then you could gain additional funding.”

Creating more Perthshire opportunities

To be eligible for the fund, applicants must run a crowdfunding campaign on the Crowdfunder platform and match certain criteria.

That includes being based within Perth and Kinross and being formally constituted in the UK.

It must also help residents into or closer to employment, or bring economic benefit to the area.

Another requirement is to demonstrate strong local support through a vibrant crowdfunding campaign

Crowdfunding is where a large number of people pledge small amounts of money.

These can be given as a donation or in return for a reward.

Last year, The Bike Station in Perth used the platform to raise £5,000 to see it through the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Bike Station in Perth raised £5,000 through Crowdfunding at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Business development manager at Crowdfunder Su Johnstone said: “Crowdfunder has already seen many dozens of small and medium sized businesses successfully crowdfund in Perth and Kinross.

“We very much look forward to working alongside the business support community.”

She hopes the business fund will help deliver “more opportunities for successful, sustainable economic growth across the region.”

