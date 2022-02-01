Perth and Kinross Council plans to give up to £5,000 to Crowdfunding businesses.

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Perth and Kinross Council funds will be given away to businesses that start a crowdfunding campaign.

The online fundraising website is launching a £150,000 Perth and Kinross business fund, in partnership with the local council.

Perth and Kinross Council will then match up to £5,000 of crowd-sourced funding to support individuals and businesses.

‘Critical’ to support local businesses

Perth and Kinross Council leader Councillor Murray Lyle said it is critical to find ways to help businesses.

An estimated six in 10 Scots work for support small and medium businesses.

Mr Lyle said finding ways to support them is “critical to our economic wellbeing.”

The council leader added: “This scheme supports and rewards those businesses and communities that not only have great entrepreneurial ideas, but already have support from the public and investors through crowdfunding.

“This money can be used to help get a new business off the ground or help them develop.

“Raising money through Crowdfunder shows that your idea matters to the community and if it meets our criteria then you could gain additional funding.”

Creating more Perthshire opportunities

To be eligible for the fund, applicants must run a crowdfunding campaign on the Crowdfunder platform and match certain criteria.

That includes being based within Perth and Kinross and being formally constituted in the UK.

It must also help residents into or closer to employment, or bring economic benefit to the area.

Another requirement is to demonstrate strong local support through a vibrant crowdfunding campaign

Crowdfunding is where a large number of people pledge small amounts of money.

These can be given as a donation or in return for a reward.

Last year, The Bike Station in Perth used the platform to raise £5,000 to see it through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Business development manager at Crowdfunder Su Johnstone said: “Crowdfunder has already seen many dozens of small and medium sized businesses successfully crowdfund in Perth and Kinross.

“We very much look forward to working alongside the business support community.”

She hopes the business fund will help deliver “more opportunities for successful, sustainable economic growth across the region.”