Three-year-old Dundee tech firm plans to create over 200 jobs

A young technology company has plans to grow its Dundee workforce to 200 in the next four years.

It is part of ambitious growth plans for AyMa IoT, which also wants to increase sales to more than £160 million.

The company is dedicated to making carbon-footprint control and energy management easy.

Its sensors mean it can provide clients with data that allows them to know precisely what is happening in their business, and where.

The tech firm, set up at the end of 2019, enables businesses to gain real-time insight into their energy use and carbon output.

From two staff to plans for 200 workers

AyMa IoT started out with just two employees.

The workforce is now 12 while annual turnover has now reached £1.7m.

Revenue this year is forecast to rise significantly to £6.7m.

Chief executive John MacMillan is also predicting major growth in the next few years.

He said: “We see the business having over 200 staff by 2026, turning over more than £160m a year.”

The founders are Mr MacMillan and chief operating officer Tanvir Ahmad.

Delivering real-time energy usage results

Mr MacMillan said: “We wanted to support and help organisations to reduce their carbon footprint and become more sustainable whilst protecting the environment.

“Through our own designed and programmed IoT connected sensors, AyMa IoT’s carbon-management platform IPSUM captures and delivers real-time visibility of energy usage across a customer’s full estate.

“This results in customisable and legislatively-compliant reporting.

“That enables real-time identification of peaks in energy use, allowing consideration of changes that need to be made to optimise working practices and overall reduction in carbon emissions.

“Organisations are required to submit reports about their energy consumption and carbon footprint.

“This can be a resource-intensive task that requires analysis of energy bills and data entry.”

He said this way, carbon emissions will only ever be estimated.

This means the data is outdated and the data collection process must start immediately.

The chief executive added: “Businesses without the resource may opt to pay consultants a fee to do the analysis and submission.

“That places an additional and reoccurring expense upon the organisation.

“IPSUM however removes the manual, financial and accuracy burden of such requirements.”

AyMa IoT now has 18 regular customers in the UK.

Mr MacMillan added: “Our carbon-reporting platform is relevant for every organisation of every size.

“However, the larger and more complex the operation, the more a company can see the benefits by monitoring the real-time energy data and carbon output of their business.”

The chief executive said AyMa IoT is seeing more rivals coming into its market space.

However, he believes they only offer carbon and energy software management tools.

He added: “Such platforms are based on estimated data based on manual entry, not real-time data taken from the intelligence of IoT sensors.”

Dundee business ‘ahead of the curve’

Mr MacMillan said the Covid-19 pandemic had slowed down his company’s plans.

He explained: “We have had access issues with getting people on site to commission sensors.

“There has also been delay in legislation on carbon-reduction reporting.”

Start the week off in a positive manner and consider how to calm your carbon beast. Let our IPSUM Carbon Platform do the work for you by tracking, monitoring, measuring and reporting on your carbon emissions. Request a demo today and let IPSUM tame your carbon beast. #netzero pic.twitter.com/LMdiVUutvG — AyMa IoT (@AyMaIoT) May 17, 2021

Asked about the future for AyMa IoT, the chief executive said constant investment would be important.

He said: “The biggest opportunity for us is that our solution is cloud-based.

“It can be delivered globally supporting over 40 languages.

“The requirement for the data we capture for reporting, improvement and behavioural change is vast.

“We believe that we are currently ahead of the curve.

“We have to continually invest in our technology to ensure we stay there.”