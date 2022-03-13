Three-year-old Dundee tech firm plans to create over 200 jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Three-year-old Dundee tech firm plans to create over 200 jobs

By Ian Forsyth
March 13 2022, 7.33am
AyMa IOT was set up by John MacMillan and Tanvir Ahmad in 2019.
AyMa IOT was set up by John MacMillan and Tanvir Ahmad in 2019.

A young technology company has plans to grow its Dundee workforce to 200 in the next four years.

It is part of ambitious growth plans for AyMa IoT, which also wants to increase sales to more than £160 million.

The company is dedicated to making carbon-footprint control and energy management easy.

Its sensors mean it can provide clients with data that allows them to know precisely what is happening in their business, and where.

The tech firm, set up at the end of 2019, enables businesses to gain real-time insight into their energy use and carbon output.

From two staff to plans for 200 workers

AyMa IoT started out with just two employees.

The workforce is now 12 while annual turnover has now reached £1.7m.

The AyMa IOT team at their offices in Commercial Street in Dundee.

Revenue this year is forecast to rise significantly to £6.7m.

Chief executive John MacMillan is also predicting major growth in the next few years.

He said: “We see the business having over 200 staff by 2026, turning over more than £160m a year.”

The founders are Mr MacMillan and chief operating officer Tanvir Ahmad.

Delivering real-time energy usage results

Mr MacMillan said: “We wanted to support and help organisations to reduce their carbon footprint and become more sustainable whilst protecting the environment.

“Through our own designed and programmed IoT connected sensors, AyMa IoT’s carbon-management platform IPSUM captures and delivers real-time visibility of energy usage across a customer’s full estate.

“This results in customisable and legislatively-compliant reporting.

“That enables real-time identification of peaks in energy use, allowing consideration of changes that need to be made to optimise working practices and overall reduction in carbon emissions.

“Organisations are required to submit reports about their energy consumption and carbon footprint.

“This can be a resource-intensive task that requires analysis of energy bills and data entry.”

AyMa IOT co-founder and chief executive John MacMillan.

He said this way, carbon emissions will only ever be estimated.

This means the data is outdated and the data collection process must start immediately.

The chief executive added: “Businesses without the resource may opt to pay consultants a fee to do the analysis and submission.

“That places an additional and reoccurring expense upon the organisation.

“IPSUM however removes the manual, financial and accuracy burden of such requirements.”

AyMa IoT now has 18 regular customers in the UK.

Mr MacMillan added: “Our carbon-reporting platform is relevant for every organisation of every size.

“However, the larger and more complex the operation, the more a company can see the benefits by monitoring the real-time energy data and carbon output of their business.”

Dundee firm AyMa IOT plans to have 200 staff in the next four years.

The chief executive said AyMa IoT is seeing more rivals coming into its market space.

However, he believes they only offer carbon and energy software management tools.

He added: “Such platforms are based on estimated data based on manual entry, not real-time data taken from the intelligence of IoT sensors.”

Dundee business ‘ahead of the curve’

Mr MacMillan said the Covid-19 pandemic had slowed down his company’s plans.

He explained: “We have had access issues with getting people on site to commission sensors.

“There has also been delay in legislation on carbon-reduction reporting.”

Asked about the future for AyMa IoT, the chief executive said constant investment would be important.

He said: “The biggest opportunity for us is that our solution is cloud-based.

“It can be delivered globally supporting over 40 languages.

“The requirement for the data we capture for reporting, improvement and behavioural change is vast.

“We believe that we are currently ahead of the curve.

“We have to continually invest in our technology to ensure we stay there.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]