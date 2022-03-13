‘Rambling’ shopper ranted about IRA during outburst at Fife bookstore

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A “rambling” customer ranted about the IRA and Sinn Féin during a frightening outburst at an historic Fife bookshop.

David Crowe flew into a rage at J&G Innes Ltd in St Andrews, after what started as a minor disagreement with an employee.

The lengthy, foul-mouthed tirade placed four people – including a 72-year-old woman – in a state of fear and alarm, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

Crowe, 66, of North Street, St Andrews, admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at the well-known South Street outlet on May 20, 2019.

He shouted, swore, made offensive remarks, gesticulated, paced around and acted aggressively, prosecutors said.

Foul-mouthed rant

Fiscal depute Lee Corr told the court Crowe entered the shop at 9.20am and asked to speak to a named individual.

When he was told the person was not working that day, he became aggressive to the employee.

Crowe made abusive comments and swore at her for around 15 minutes, said Mr Corr.

He said: “The accused said he wanted to speak to the owner, then made reference to the IRA and Sein Feinn.”

Crowe told staff: “You shouldn’t be here, none of you should be here.”

“The accused left and the police were contacted.

“When officers attended, they noted a staff member was visibly upset.”

Rambled ‘nonsense’

The court heard that in a separate incident on March 3, 2020, Crowe approached an 82-year-old man sitting on a bench in Market Street, St Andrews.

“There was a bicycle and helmet on the bench next to the complainer,” said Mr Corr.

“The accused came over and asked him if the bike and helmet was his.

“He replied they weren’t”

The court heard Crowe began rambling “nonsense”.

The fiscal depute said: “He kept talking to the complainer, who advised him to leave him alone as he was waiting for someone.”

When another person appeared and joined the man on the bench, Crowe said: “Oh, so now you’ve got somebody with you.”

Mr Corr said: “The accused walked into the road and started waving his arms about, and stated: ‘Come on, then’.”

Solicitor Sarah Russo, defending, said Crowe had regularly shopped at specialist bookstore J&G Innes for years without incident.

“He was seen rambling to himself,” she said.

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentence for background reports until April 8.