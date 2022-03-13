‘Rambling’ shopper ranted about IRA during outburst at Fife bookstore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Rambling’ shopper ranted about IRA during outburst at Fife bookstore

By Jamie Buchan
March 13 2022, 8.00am
J&G Innes, South Street, St Andrews
A “rambling” customer ranted about the IRA and Sinn Féin during a frightening outburst at an historic Fife bookshop.

David Crowe flew into a rage at J&G Innes Ltd in St Andrews, after what started as a minor disagreement with an employee.

The lengthy, foul-mouthed tirade placed four people – including a 72-year-old woman – in a state of fear and alarm, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

Crowe, 66, of North Street, St Andrews, admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at the well-known South Street outlet on May 20, 2019.

He shouted, swore, made offensive remarks, gesticulated, paced around and acted aggressively, prosecutors said.

Foul-mouthed rant

Fiscal depute Lee Corr told the court Crowe entered the shop at 9.20am and asked to speak to a named individual.

J&G Innes Booksellers

When he was told the person was not working that day, he became aggressive to the employee.

Crowe made abusive comments and swore at her for around 15 minutes, said Mr Corr.

He said: “The accused said he wanted to speak to the owner, then made reference to the IRA and Sein Feinn.”

Crowe told staff: “You shouldn’t be here, none of you should be here.”

“The accused left and the police were contacted.

“When officers attended, they noted a staff member was visibly upset.”

Rambled ‘nonsense’

The court heard that in a separate incident on March 3, 2020, Crowe approached an 82-year-old man sitting on a bench in Market Street, St Andrews.

“There was a bicycle and helmet on the bench next to the complainer,” said Mr Corr.

“The accused came over and asked him if the bike and helmet was his.

“He replied they weren’t”

The court heard Crowe began rambling “nonsense”.

The fiscal depute said: “He kept talking to the complainer, who advised him to leave him alone as he was waiting for someone.”

When another person appeared and joined the man on the bench, Crowe said: “Oh, so now you’ve got somebody with you.”

Mr Corr said: “The accused walked into the road and started waving his arms about, and stated: ‘Come on, then’.”

Solicitor Sarah Russo, defending, said Crowe had regularly shopped at specialist bookstore J&G Innes for years without incident.

“He was seen rambling to himself,” she said.

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentence for background reports until April 8.

