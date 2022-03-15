Seven-figure investment at Montrose Port to create 40 new jobs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen-based firm is investing a seven-figure sum to create a manufacturing facility at Montrose Port creating 40 jobs.

Balmoral Comtec, an offshore manufacturing firm, will create an advanced composites manufacturing facility on the quayside of Montrose Port.

It will create an initial 30 to 40 new skilled and semi-skilled jobs with more anticipated as the business grows.

The firm has leased a 1,700 square metre warehouse from Montrose Port.

It will install machinery and equipment needed to build parts destined for the North Sea.

More jobs as offshore market develops

The new roles will be involved in the construction of products such as seabed protection, support structures and wave and tidal components.

Balmoral Comtec anticipates more roles will be created as the offshore energy market continues to develop.

Managing director Bill Main said: “This investment allows us to deliver large advanced composites structures direct from shore to ship.

“Exciting times lie ahead for this global market and our composite structures are of such a scale that it is essential we have a quayside facility.

“Montrose Port has established itself as a shipping hub for offshore wind and we look forward to being part of the thriving local business community.”

Balmoral Comtec planning for growth

Balmoral Comtec is part of the Balmoral Group which employs over 750 people worldwide.

Its Aberdeen headquarters employs 500 people working with manufacturing and after-sales support.

Balmoral Group chairman Jim Milne said: “We are excited to be launching this new facility and even more excited about the opportunities it brings to the region in terms of global prospects.

“For over 40 years we have been servicing the international offshore energy sector from our manufacturing facilities in Aberdeen.

“Now, with this new facility, we look forward to being part of the ever-growing offshore renewables industry.

“In my view, our technical, engineering and manufacturing experience, combined with quayside production facilities, combine to create an exceptional proposition.”

Montrose Port jobs boost

Montrose Port was recently selected by Inch Cape offshore wind farm for a 72 turbine project.

The project will create 56 permanent jobs at the port.

Harbourmaster Tom Hutchison looks forward to another jobs boost from Balmoral Comtec.

“Balmoral joining the port community is fantastic, not just for us as an organisation, but for the whole of Montrose and the wider region,” he said.

“Not only will they bring new jobs to the town, but other local businesses will use their services giving a further boost to the regional economy.

“Just a few months in, 2022 is shaping up to be an exciting and important year for Montrose Port and we are all excited to continue playing our part in the country’s energy transition.”