Murrayshall: Perthshire hotel withdraws £15m expansion plan

Plans for a £15 million expansion of a Perthshire hotel have been scrapped.

Owners of Murrayshall Country Estate have withdrawn plans nearly a year after they were submitted.

The proposals included an extension to the hotel, spa and leisure facilities, an outdoor pursuits area, glamping units and lodges.

There were also plans for housing and upgraded staff accommodation.

It would have doubled the size of the 40-bedroom venue and brought 250 jobs, almost quadrupling the current workforce.

Following a review of the proposals and feedback from stakeholders the application has been withdrawn.

The hotel owners plan to reconsult with the local community in the coming months.

New Murrayshall expansion plans

A separate application for the relocation of the driving range has been submitted to Perth and Kinross Council.

A decision is expected in the coming months.

The proposal seeks to sensitively relocate the driving range, so it is better connected to the existing hotel infrastructure.

The associated expansion of the facility will create new jobs, primarily through the addition of the golf academy.

It will benefit members, visitors to the area and the local community by delivering an enhanced golf experience.

Owners remain ‘committed’ to investment

A spokesperson for the estate said: “We are confident that the diversification of the estate will have a positive effect on the local economy.

“We look forward to positively engaging with local residents and stakeholders to refine the proposals.”

While the Covid-19 pandemic has had a “detrimental impact” on hospitality and tourism, the spokesperson reiterated a commitment to investing in the hotel.

“We remain fully committed to invest, create jobs and importantly provide an outstanding hospitality service and leisure facilities for the community and visitors to the area.”

Situated just outside Scone, Murrayshall was built in 1664.

Murrayshall House was modernised in the 18th century and in 1973, the estate was transformed into a luxury hotel.

The land spans over 365 acres, encompassing woodland, part of the River Tay, two 18-hole golf courses and stately gardens.