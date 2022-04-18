Arrested development: Is an Angus police station your dream home?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Arrested development: Is an Angus police station your dream home?

By Gavin Harper
April 18 2022, 2.06pm Updated: April 18 2022, 3.00pm
The house, with the former police station attached, is up for sale.

A property that once housed Angus criminals is set to become someone’s home.

That is because the former police station in Friockheim is included in an adjoining three-bedroom house which has gone on the market.

On the face of it, the property is a semi-detached house like any other.

But investigating further shows the house, located on Gardyne Street, comes with its own police station, with little changed since its former tenants moved out.

Much of the former police station looks largely untouched.

The house is on the market with Purple Bricks for £160,000.

It initially went on the market early last year as part of a sell off of obsolete Police Scotland property across the country.

One room, which looks like the former reception of the police station, features a bed and gym equipment.

In another, a mattress has been squashed into the room where local police officers would have been fed and watered.

However, despite the bedding, neither of these rooms have been classed as bedrooms.

The property also boasts three bathrooms – two of which appear untouched from their days as a police station.

Reminders of police station days

The station’s cell is not visible anywhere on the 3D tour.

However, the original police noticeboard can be seen hanging out the front.

The property has planning for a house where the former police station is.

In comparison to the former police station, the rest of the house is relatively normal.

The three-bedroom house is on the market for £160,000.

The kitchen is modern and offers a flash cooker, washing machine and dishwasher.

Meanwhile, the living room has light flooding through the windows – a feature wall with smart patterned wallpaper, a table and television complete the space.

Three bedrooms can be found upstairs, all of similar size.

A modern bathroom, complete with a large heated towel rail and shower, can be accessed by all three rooms.

The house went on the market through Purple Bricks earlier this month.

The property has been recently renovated.

The listing says: “The property, a former police house and station, has been recently renovated but still requires an element to finish this property to its full potential.

“The property will appeal to families, investors or small family businesses or equally multi-generations looking to be under one roof but with separate living accommodation.”

