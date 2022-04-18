Arrested development: Is an Angus police station your dream home?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A property that once housed Angus criminals is set to become someone’s home.

That is because the former police station in Friockheim is included in an adjoining three-bedroom house which has gone on the market.

On the face of it, the property is a semi-detached house like any other.

But investigating further shows the house, located on Gardyne Street, comes with its own police station, with little changed since its former tenants moved out.

The house is on the market with Purple Bricks for £160,000.

It initially went on the market early last year as part of a sell off of obsolete Police Scotland property across the country.

One room, which looks like the former reception of the police station, features a bed and gym equipment.

In another, a mattress has been squashed into the room where local police officers would have been fed and watered.

However, despite the bedding, neither of these rooms have been classed as bedrooms.

The property also boasts three bathrooms – two of which appear untouched from their days as a police station.

Reminders of police station days

The station’s cell is not visible anywhere on the 3D tour.

However, the original police noticeboard can be seen hanging out the front.

The property has planning for a house where the former police station is.

In comparison to the former police station, the rest of the house is relatively normal.

The kitchen is modern and offers a flash cooker, washing machine and dishwasher.

Meanwhile, the living room has light flooding through the windows – a feature wall with smart patterned wallpaper, a table and television complete the space.

Three bedrooms can be found upstairs, all of similar size.

A modern bathroom, complete with a large heated towel rail and shower, can be accessed by all three rooms.

The house went on the market through Purple Bricks earlier this month.

The listing says: “The property, a former police house and station, has been recently renovated but still requires an element to finish this property to its full potential.

“The property will appeal to families, investors or small family businesses or equally multi-generations looking to be under one roof but with separate living accommodation.”