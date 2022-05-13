[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s that time of year again! Entries are now open for The Courier Business Awards 2022, in association with Henderson Loggie.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

The Courier Business Awards celebrate the very best companies who operate in Dundee, Perth, Angus and Fife.

Every year we are blown away at how businesses in our area reach new heights of excellence.

Our annual awards ceremony at Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee in October brings hundreds of business leaders together for a night to remember.

After another record year of entries in 2021, we’re excited to learn what Tayside and Fife businesses have achieved in the past 12 months.

Now it’s your chance to shine – submit an entry to The Courier Business Awards 2022 and join in the celebrations.

You can find out more about the awards here.

The Courier Business Awards 2022: Technology

This award is sponsored by Blackadders.

This award is open to any company which puts technology at its heart, whether to drive its own business or to build bespoke platforms/technology solutions for customers.

Criteria:

Innovation through technology

Evidence of implementation

Proof of market traction and growth

Entries close at 5pm on Sunday July 17.

Click here to enter The Courier Business Awards 2022 Technology.

Sponsored by Blackadders

Thank you to Blackadders for sponsoring the Technology category at The Courier Business Awards 2022.

Blackadders is a leading, national law firm offering expert advice to individuals and businesses across Scotland and beyond.

Their business lawyers specialise in corporate and commercial law, intellectual property, employment, commercial property and dispute resolution, acting for private companies, entrepreneurs and investors across a range of sectors including digital/tech, food and drink, healthcare and the creative industries.

A spokesperson said: “At Blackadders, we work closely with a number of Scotland’s leading tech companies and entrepreneurs.

“In a year that has really showcased the sector’s innovation and ingenuity, we’re delighted to sponsor the Technology award.”

The Courier Business Award 2022 categories

Apprentice

Business Leader

Community

Family

Independent Retail

Innovation

Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality

Resilience and Recovery

Service

Small Business

Social Media

Transition to Net Zero

Young Business