It’s that time of year again! Entries are now open for The Courier Business Awards 2022, in association with Henderson Loggie.

The Courier Business Awards celebrate the very best companies who operate in Dundee, Perth, Angus and Fife.

Every year we are blown away at how businesses in our area reach new heights of excellence.

Our annual awards ceremony at Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee in October brings hundreds of business leaders together for a night to remember.

After another record year of entries in 2021, we’re excited to learn what Tayside and Fife businesses have achieved in the past 12 months.

Now it’s your chance to shine – submit an entry to The Courier Business Awards 2022 and join in the celebrations.

The Courier Business Awards 2022: Transition to Net Zero

This award is sponsored by Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc.

This award is open to any business offering products or services to help the transition to net zero. It is also open to companies, in any sector, who have undergone changes to become more environmentally friendly.

Criteria:

Demonstrate a clear energy transition strategy

Investment in upskilling and people

Demonstrate environmental benefits

Entries close at 5pm on Sunday July 17.

Click here to enter The Courier Business Awards 2022 Transition to Net Zero.

Sponsored by Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc

Thank you to Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc for sponsoring the Transition to Net Zero category at The Courier Business Awards 2022.

Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc, an ambitious joint venture between Dundee City Council, Michelin, and Scottish Enterprise, is a world class Innovation Parc focused on sustainable mobility and decarbonisation.

With a 32-hectare site and excellent physical connectivity, MSIP has dynamic space that can adapt to all sizes of business. As well as large, flexible space, tenants will have access to an innovation campus, a skills academy, business support and competitive, green energy delivered from sustainable sources.

Underpinning all activities at MSIP is a collaborative approach to achieve the goal of net zero.

A spokesperson for Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc said: “We are delighted to be supporting the Transition to Net Zero award this year and anticipate a competitive group competing in this category.”

