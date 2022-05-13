[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s that time of year again! Entries are now open for The Courier Business Awards 2022, in association with Henderson Loggie.

The Courier Business Awards celebrate the very best companies who operate in Dundee, Perth, Angus and Fife.

Every year we are blown away at how businesses in our area reach new heights of excellence.

Our annual awards ceremony at Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee in October brings hundreds of business leaders together for a night to remember.

After another record year of entries in 2021, we’re excited to learn what Tayside and Fife businesses have achieved in the past 12 months.

Now it’s your chance to shine – submit an entry to The Courier Business Awards 2022 and join in the celebrations.

The Courier Business Awards 2022: Small Business

This award is sponsored by Research and Innovation Services University of Dundee.

This award celebrates the small businesses that form the bedrock of our local economy in Courier Country. It is open to any business with between one and 15 employees.

Criteria:

Demonstrate your business USP and commitment to customer satisfaction

Proof of strategy for growth

Commitment to developing workplace talent

Entries close at 5pm on Sunday July 17. Click here to enter The Courier Business Awards 2022 Small Business.

Sponsored by Research and Innovation Services University of Dundee

Thank you to the Research and Innovation Services University of Dundee for sponsoring the Small Business category at The Courier Business Awards 2022.

Bridging academia and industry, Research and Innovation Services University of Dundee are key strategic drivers of innovation and commercialisation, offering opportunities to develop and grow your business through access to academic knowledge and resources.

It does this by:

Connecting local businesses to academic experts

Advising on opportunities to access funding, innovate and grow

Facilitating conversations and events that bring partnerships to fruition

A spokesperson for Research and Innovation Services University of Dundee said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring the Small Business award. RIS are committed to encouraging local small businesses to be innovative and successful.”

The Courier Business Award 2022 categories

Apprentice

Business Leader

Community

Family

Independent Retail

Innovation

Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality

Resilience and Recovery

Service

Social Media

Technology

Transition to Net Zero

Young Business