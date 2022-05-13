[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s that time of year again! Entries are now open for The Courier Business Awards 2022, in association with Henderson Loggie.

The Courier Business Awards celebrate the very best companies who operate in Dundee, Perth, Angus and Fife.

Every year we are blown away at how businesses in our area reach new heights of excellence.

Our annual awards ceremony at Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee in October brings hundreds of business leaders together for a night to remember.

After another record year of entries in 2021, we’re excited to learn what Tayside and Fife businesses have achieved in the past 12 months.

Now it’s your chance to shine – submit an entry to The Courier Business Awards 2022 and join in the celebrations.

The Courier Business Awards 2022: Young Business

This award is sponsored by NCR.

This award is open to exciting and innovative companies operating within Tayside and Fife which started trading or launched a distinct new venture within the last three years.

Criteria:

Evidence of clear business strategy

Innovation and commitment to service excellence

Proof of market traction

Entries close at 5pm on Sunday July 17.

Click here to enter The Courier Business Awards 2022 Young Business.

Sponsored by NCR

Thank you to NCR for sponsoring the Young Business category at The Courier Business Awards 2022.

From small cafes to the most sophisticated banks and retailers on the planet, NCR powers the technology that integrates everything and runs the entire operation. We provide the software, hardware and services to deliver experiences that delight customers. NCR has a long history in Dundee with over 600 employees (and growing) in their Research and Development facility.

NCR said: “As a 135 year old business and previous Courier Business Award winner, we are delighted to sponsor an award that supports growing new young businesses in Tayside.”

The Courier Business Award 2022 categories

Apprentice

Business Leader

Community

Family

Independent Retail

Innovation

Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality

Resilience and Recovery

Service

Small Business

Social Media

Technology

Transition to Net Zero