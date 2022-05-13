It’s that time of year again! Entries are now open for The Courier Business Awards 2022, in association with Henderson Loggie.
-
Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels,
This can take two different forms.
“Presented by”
This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser.
“In partnership with”
This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.
The Courier Business Awards celebrate the very best companies who operate in Dundee, Perth, Angus and Fife.
Every year we are blown away at how businesses in our area reach new heights of excellence.
Our annual awards ceremony at Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee in October brings hundreds of business leaders together for a night to remember.
After another record year of entries in 2021, we’re excited to learn what Tayside and Fife businesses have achieved in the past 12 months.
Now it’s your chance to shine – submit an entry to The Courier Business Awards 2022 and join in the celebrations.
You can find out more about the awards here.
The Courier Business Awards 2022: Social Media
The social media award is open to all businesses who have maximised the potential of social media.
Criteria:
- Demonstrate creative use of social media platforms
- Proof of improved audience engagement
- Proof of revenue impact/subscribers or other benefits to business
Entries close at 5pm on Sunday July 17.
Click here to enter The Courier Business Awards 2022 Social Media.
The Courier Business Award 2022 categories
Apprentice
Business Leader
Community
Family
Independent Retail
Innovation
Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality
Resilience and Recovery
Service
Small Business
Technology
Transition to Net Zero
Young Business