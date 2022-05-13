[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s that time of year again! Entries are now open for The Courier Business Awards 2022, in association with Henderson Loggie.

The Courier Business Awards celebrate the very best companies who operate in Dundee, Perth, Angus and Fife.

Every year we are blown away at how businesses in our area reach new heights of excellence.

Our annual awards ceremony at Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee in October brings hundreds of business leaders together for a night to remember.

After another record year of entries in 2021, we’re excited to learn what Tayside and Fife businesses have achieved in the past 12 months.

Now it’s your chance to shine – submit an entry to The Courier Business Awards 2022 and join in the celebrations.

The Courier Business Awards 2022: Family

This award is sponsored by Thorntons.

This category celebrates outstanding family owned and operated businesses who call Courier Country home.

It’s open to any business from any sector which has one family member leading the company with at least one other family member active in the business. A family business from Angus, Fife, Dundee and Perthshire will receive a regional award and automatic entry into the Overall Family Business award.

Criteria:

Evidence of family led operations

Local procurement and service excellence

Proof of market traction and growth

Entries close at 5pm on Sunday July 17.

Click here to enter The Courier Business Awards 2022 Family.

Sponsored by Thorntons

Thank you to Thorntons for sponsoring the Family category at The Courier Business Awards 2022.

Thorntons delivers top quality advice and service to suit its clients and helps businesses of every size – from family businesses, start-ups and SMEs through to large private and public sector organisations.

With lawyers covering every aspect of business set-up, development, compliance, protection and planning, Thorntons is here for your business for the long term.

A spokesperson for Thorntons said: “These awards are a fantastic way to recognise the achievements of business and we are proud to be a sponsor and help shine a light on outstanding family businesses.”

