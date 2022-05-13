[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s that time of year again! Entries are now open for The Courier Business Awards 2022, in association with Henderson Loggie.

The Courier Business Awards celebrate the very best companies who operate in Dundee, Perth, Angus and Fife.

Every year we are blown away at how businesses in our area reach new heights of excellence.

Our annual awards ceremony at Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee in October brings hundreds of business leaders together for a night to remember.

After another record year of entries in 2021, we’re excited to learn what Tayside and Fife businesses have achieved in the past 12 months.

Now it’s your chance to shine – submit an entry to the Courier Business Awards 2022 and join in the celebrations.

The Courier Business Awards 2022: Business Leader

This award is sponsored by Ninja Kiwi.

The Business Leader award is open to any individual or nominated person who has had a game-changing impact on a business operating within Tayside and Fife.

Criteria:

Track record of strong business or project leadership

Demonstrate responses to business challenges and opportunities

Proof of inspiring others

Entries close at 5pm on Sunday July 17.

Click here to enter The Courier Business Awards 2022 Business Leader.

Sponsored by Ninja Kiwi

Thank you to Ninja Kiwi for sponsoring the Business Leader category at The Courier Business Awards 2022.

Ninja Kiwi is a computer game developer with offices in Dundee and Auckland. Founded as Digital Goldfish in 2005 by two graduates from Abertay University the company went on to be acquired in 2012 by New Zealand based Ninja Kiwi. They have accumulated over 100 million downloads on the AppStores.

Ninja Kiwi says: “We are delighted to support the awards again this year and are particularly excited to be sponsoring the Business Leader award for another year.”

The Courier Business Award 2022 categories

Apprentice

Community

Family

Independent Retail

Innovation

Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality

Resilience and Recovery

Service

Small Business

Social Media

Technology

Transition to Net Zero

Young Business