Business Bites: Dundee living wage plans and a ‘game changing’ invention

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Every Monday morning The Courier publishes a weekly round-up of some of the many positive business stories from Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire.

Thanks to everyone who has been sending in story ideas and please keep these coming to business@thecourier.co.uk.

And also please consider signing up for the business team’s new daily newsletter (sign up box under the main image on any business story).

This week we have 11 stories from around Tayside and Fife.

1. Fife firm and NHS Tayside with game-changing CPR innovation

NHS Tayside medical director professor Peter Stonebridge has invented a hood from transparent fabric used for CPR.

The SARUS-CPR creates a barrier between the patient and the person performing resuscitation to reduce risk of infection from bacteria and viruses such as Covid-19.

Alongside Glenrothes clothing firm Keela Outdoors, NHS Tayside has designed and developed the device that can be used at hospitals, GP surgeries and in ambulances.

Professor Peter Stonebridge said: “The entire spectrum of healthcare workers and caregivers has been absolutely vital to fighting the pandemic and in analysing potential solutions to the challenges of Covid-19.

“In this instance, thanks to the input of other experts, the kernel of an idea has been developed into the fully realised SARUS-CPR hood.”

2. Plans to make Dundee UK’s first Living Wage City

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander has outlined the city’s continued drive towards becoming the UK’s first Living Wage City.

There are now over 100 employers in the city that pay the real living wage and almost 20,000 people in Dundee are being paid this enhanced rate.

Targets include having over 30,000 workers in the city being paid the real living wage and having 160 living wage employers in the city.

Mr Alexander said: “We have set ourselves ambitious targets for the next three years as we look to continue the drive towards making Dundee a Living Wage City.

“These are bold targets and show our commitment to trying to ensure that workers are getting more money in their pockets.”

3. Female-led businesses encouraged to come forward

After a two year hiatus the Women’s Enterprise Scotland Awards are returning, showcasing the achievements of Scotland’s women-led businesses.

The return also marks the 10th anniversary of Women’s Enterprise Scotland, a community interest company working to close the gender gap in enterprise by campaigning for gender specific support.

Chief executive Carolyn Currie said: “It’s vital that we acknowledge and celebrate the contribution women-led businesses make to Scotland’s economy, particularly as women have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.”

The deadline for entries is August 15.

4. Dundee engineering firm scoops award

SP Automation & Robotics won Engineering/Technology Company of the Year at the Made in Scotland Awards.

The award ceremony is organised by Business Insider in partnership with the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland.

SP Automation & Robotics director Roy Henderson said: “Our company is a truly innovative business and what made it even more special was having a table full of some of our team members.

“After all, it is these people who help make us the success that we are and deserve the recognition also.”

5. NHS Tayside chosen for air and surface quality project

A 12-week project will be conducted within Ninewells Hospital and other NHS Tayside sites.

Insite Group will work to find ways of reducing the spread of airborne biological hazards, including Covid-19, and develop innovative PPE solutions.

It will also build an evidence base for effective and safe use of PPE in infection prevention and control.

The firm’s biosecurity system will address air and surface quality, reducing the infection risk in occupied areas and reducing the need for single use PPE to be worn.

6. Dundee law firm appoints new partner

Thorntons has appointed Nicola McCafferty commercial real estate partner in its Dundee office.

She started at Thorntons in 2016 as an associate following a traineeship with Blackadders.

She has played a leading role in several high-profile projects in Dundee, including supporting the acquisition of the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc where she continues to advise on tenancy matters.

Ms McCafferty said: “Commercial real estate can be so varied from multi-let office blocks and retail units to caravan sites or petrol stations, but advising on unusual and complex development sites certainly keeps things interesting.

“I have now also taken on a role to help trainees when they join the firm to support the next generation of leaders in the profession.”

7. Dundee factoring firm acquired

Property factoring business James Gibb has acquired the residential factoring division of Dundee-based J Reavley Factoring Limited.

The acquisition will increase the number of properties currently under management at James Gibb by 1,400 units, taking the number to well over 52,000.

The news comes as the business appoints David Reid as its new chief executive,

Mr Reid said: “The acquisition is another step towards ensuring that our customer base has a local presence in every major city in Scotland.

“J Reavley Factoring will help us to continue to build our service proposition; provide a culture of high value to our customers and teams and create genuine competition and differentiation in the marketplace.”

8. Fife firm creates world’s first fully dissolvable wipe

Fife business McCormack Innovation has teamed up with a firm in Birmingham to create a world-first dissolvable wipe.

The Salts FlushAway Wipe is designed for use by stoma patients and is an adhesive remover wipe.

It which completely dissolves in water within two minutes and therefore doesn’t create sewer blocks or harm the marine environment.

Entrepreneur Brian McCormack said: “Being able to create a wet wipe product which can be safely disposed of by flushing down the toilet is unique, not just in the healthcare market but in everyday life, and it’s something we are really proud of.”

9. New head of finance for Dundee firm

Dundee building services firm McGill has appointed a Louise Gibson as its new head of finance.

Louise said: “I’m so pleased to be joining the senior leadership team at one of Scotland’s fastest-growing companies.

“It’s exciting to be part of the United Capital group, which is ambitious and fast-paced, and I can’t wait to get started.”

10. Tayside housing association moves towards sustainability

Caledonia Housing Association, is taking a major step to become carbon neutral by launching its climate change strategy.

The plan seeks to reduce carbon emissions in supply chains, as well as tackling waste management.

Derek Robertson, Caledonia board member and chair of the group, said: “As a housing organisation, we are acutely aware of the energy we use to build and manage affordable homes.

“This plan is the first step of many we will take in the months and years that lie ahead.”

11. Kirriemuir window display delight

AMS Accounting in Kirriemuir is giving over its window space to local artists to display their products.

Owner Andrea Mcewen said: “We want to allow local businesses to showcase their creations for 1 month at a time.

“We are hoping this catches on and other businesses follow suit.”

This month’s display is by Woods and Wire.