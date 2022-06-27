Appeal lodged for 60-home development rejected by Angus Council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Appeal lodged for 60-home development rejected by Angus Council

By Maria Gran
June 27 2022, 5.57am Updated: June 27 2022, 8.04am
Artist's impression of the Kirkwood Homes development in Carnoustie.
The housebuilder behind a major Carnoustie development refused by Angus Council has appealed the decision.

Kirkwood Homes has submitted an appeal following the refusal of their planning application to develop 60 homes in Carnoustie.

Angus Council refused the planning application at a meeting in March.

Initially, the developer submitted plans for 62 homes on the greenfield site at Panbride Road.

The number of properties was cut to 60 after a public consultation and discussions with Angus Council.

The proposals divided the community, with the local authority receiving 115 letters – 46 of which raised objections and 67 supported the application.

Carnoustie homes plan appeal

Kirkwood Homes land director Allan Rae says the firm is disappointed the application was refused.

“We are confident that we have a strong planning case for our proposals which will persuade the reporter to overturn the decision, allowing us to progress in Carnoustie to ensure that much needed and sought-after housing is delivered,” he said.

A view of Carnoustie, also showing the development site.

“Our proposals would see 60 new high-quality family homes, including 15 much needed affordable homes, delivered on the north-east side of the town.

“The overall development would see investment of £15 million come to Angus, as well as the creation and sustaining of 50 construction jobs during the construction phase of the development.”

If the refusal is overturned, the housing developer plans to start building on the site in early 2023.

It is expected that a decision will be made by the Scottish Government appointed reporter in the coming months.

Kirkwood Homes says over 650 people registered an interest in the proposals, including many young couples and families looking to buy for the first time or upscale.

Reasons for refusal

Council officers said the proposed development was said to be outwith a “principal settlement” as set out in the local development plan.

It was decided there was sufficient land available within principal settlements for such a development.

The Kirkwood proposals would have resulted in the release of greenfield land for residential development,.

The local authority also said there were no “social, economic, environmental or operational considerations which confirm there is a need for the proposed development that cannot be met within a development boundary”.

