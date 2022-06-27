Appeal lodged for 60-home development rejected by Angus Council

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The housebuilder behind a major Carnoustie development refused by Angus Council has appealed the decision.

Kirkwood Homes has submitted an appeal following the refusal of their planning application to develop 60 homes in Carnoustie.

Angus Council refused the planning application at a meeting in March.

Initially, the developer submitted plans for 62 homes on the greenfield site at Panbride Road.

The number of properties was cut to 60 after a public consultation and discussions with Angus Council.

The proposals divided the community, with the local authority receiving 115 letters – 46 of which raised objections and 67 supported the application.

Kirkwood Homes land director Allan Rae says the firm is disappointed the application was refused.

“We are confident that we have a strong planning case for our proposals which will persuade the reporter to overturn the decision, allowing us to progress in Carnoustie to ensure that much needed and sought-after housing is delivered,” he said.

“Our proposals would see 60 new high-quality family homes, including 15 much needed affordable homes, delivered on the north-east side of the town.

“The overall development would see investment of £15 million come to Angus, as well as the creation and sustaining of 50 construction jobs during the construction phase of the development.”

If the refusal is overturned, the housing developer plans to start building on the site in early 2023.

It is expected that a decision will be made by the Scottish Government appointed reporter in the coming months.

Kirkwood Homes says over 650 people registered an interest in the proposals, including many young couples and families looking to buy for the first time or upscale.

Reasons for refusal

Council officers said the proposed development was said to be outwith a “principal settlement” as set out in the local development plan.

It was decided there was sufficient land available within principal settlements for such a development.

The Kirkwood proposals would have resulted in the release of greenfield land for residential development,.

The local authority also said there were no “social, economic, environmental or operational considerations which confirm there is a need for the proposed development that cannot be met within a development boundary”.