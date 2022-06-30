Empty shelves at Tesco supermarkets in Tayside due to Heinz dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Empty shelves at Tesco supermarkets in Tayside due to Heinz dispute

By Rob McLaren
June 30 2022, 9.18pm Updated: June 30 2022, 9.36pm
Tesco Kingsway, Dundee. Not a pretty sight for Heinz tomato ketchup fans.
Tesco supermarkets in Tayside are running out of Heinz products due to a row over pricing.

The Courier found empty shelves in every Tesco visited on Thursday afternoon.

It emerged on Wednesday that Heinz has paused supply to the UK’s biggest supermarket chain.

The major companies have disagreed over terms with Tesco stating it is looking to ensure “best possible value” for cash-strapped customers.

Stocks are now running low on products such as Heinz baked beans, tomato ketchup and soup.

What is the situation in Tayside?

At the largest Tesco on Kingsway regular Heinz tomato ketchup is out of stock in all sizes. Some reduced calorie options are available.

Tesco Kingsway – some soup is missing but majority of flavours still available.

Four flavours of Heinz soup are out of stock.

There are also gaps for certain sizes of baked beans though packs of four tins are available.

Beans blow for Heinz fans though some alternatives are still available at Tesco Kingsway.

Tesco Riverside in Dundee still has most items, though stocks are running low.

Heinz  soups at Tesco Riverside.

There’s been a run on chicken noodle soup, which is out of stock.

At Dundee’s South Road, it’s the Heinz salad cream that’s missing from its usual place.

Salad cream crisis! The shelf at Tesco South Road, Dundee.

Meanwhile in Tesco Monifieth there is no stock of certain sizes of ketchup and beans.

What are Tesco and Heinz saying?

A Tesco spokesperson said: “With household budgets under increasing pressure, now more than ever we have a responsibility to ensure customers get the best possible value, and we will not pass on unjustifiable price increases to our customers.

“We’re sorry that this means some products aren’t available right now, but we have plenty of alternatives to choose from and we hope to have this issue resolved soon.”

Tesco Monifieth in the tomato sauce aisle.

Kraft Heinz says it is working closely with Tesco to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.

A spokesperson said: “We always look at how we can provide value through price, size and packs so consumers can enjoy the products they love and trust at a price point that works within their budgets, without compromising on quality.

“We are confident of a positive resolution with Tesco.”

