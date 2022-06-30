Linfield fans delighted to get St Johnstone forward Eetu Vertainen on loan for a season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Linfield fans have reacted with delight to the news St Johnstone striker Eetu Vertainen has returned to the Northern Irish champions for a full season.

The Finnish international struggled to make an impact at McDiarmid Park but a second half of the season loan in Belfast made a good impression with Blues supporters as he helped clinch their team the title.

And David Healy must also have been pleased with what he saw of the man who scored four goals in one game.

This next loan is almost certain to end Vertainen’s Saints career, as his two-year contract will be over by the end of it.

“Fantastic signing, we’ve done some fantastic business this year already,” was one of the many Twitter posts from Linfield fans when the deal was confirmed.

Fantastic signing, weve done some fantastic business this year already!! More to come hopefully 🔴⚪️🔵 — Belfastgoon (@belfastgoon) June 30, 2022

Saints wished Vertainen, who didn’t travel to Spain for the pre-season training camp, well in their official confirmation of the transfer.