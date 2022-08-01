I chose to earn as I learn – could an apprenticeship be right for you?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

I chose to earn as I learn – could an apprenticeship be right for you?

By Rob McLaren
August 1 2022, 5.55am Updated: August 1 2022, 8.58am
Pippa Van Wees from Arbroath is doing a modern apprenticeship.
Pippa Van Wees from Arbroath is doing a modern apprenticeship.

Pippa Van Wees from Arbroath is one of a growing number of young people from across Scotland who are able to ‘earn as they learn’ thanks to an apprenticeship.

Pippa, who has played basketball since primary school, is able to pursue her passion for sport thanks to a modern apprenticeship with Angus Council.

When Pippa left school she wasn’t 100% sure about what to do next.

Then her mum found the modern apprenticeship opportunity with Active Schools.

Pippa already knew she liked working with children, having coached when she was in S5 and S6 at Arbroath High School.

Pippa develops and promotes physical activity and sport opportunities to school age children.

She said the apprenticeship has increased her confidence and communication skills.

“I’ve really matured since I started my apprenticeship. When I go to schools and see how excited the kids are about my sessions that’s also a real confidence booster.

“The modern apprenticeship is hands-on and is giving me priceless, real-life work experience.”

Increasing number of apprenticeships

Pippa is one of a growing number of young people who are undertaking apprentices, which fall into three categories:

  • Foundation – Provides people of senior school age to gain a work-based, higher-equivalent qualification through industry experience and training through a learning provider such as Dundee and Angus College.
  • Modern – Jobs that enable a person to earn while they learn, for example attending a college one day a week.
  • Graduate – Jobs that enable a person to earn while gaining a degree level qualification.

There are growing number of people in Tayside and Fife starting apprenticeships – more than 4,000 in 2021/22.

A new campaign to encourage people to top up their skills with a foundation apprentice launches by Skills Development Scotland (SDS) today.

The campaign supports the Scottish Government’s Young Person’s Guarantee, which aims to provide opportunities for every 16 to 24-year-old.

Skills Development Scotland mission

SDS said it is working at every level to provide support and opportunities for pupils, school leavers and beyond.

“We also work with other skills and economic agencies to understand the skills demand both locally and nationally, so that individuals can develop their skills and plan their careers,” Scotland’s national skills agency said.

Pippa has been playing basketball since primary school – now she is working for Active Schools at Angus Council.

“Scottish apprenticeships support both in-school and post-school opportunities for young people. More than 12,000 employers support Scottish apprenticeships.

“Designed with employers for employers, they are demand-led and responsive to regional skills needs.”

Meanwhile a national survey of employers shows almost one in five have taken on apprentices.

The Scottish Government survey of 1,000 firms, 40% said they planned to continue or start offering apprenticeships in future – up from 26% in 2019.

More information about apprenticeship opportunities can be found here.

More from the Business section

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]