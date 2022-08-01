I chose to earn as I learn – could an apprenticeship be right for you?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pippa Van Wees from Arbroath is one of a growing number of young people from across Scotland who are able to ‘earn as they learn’ thanks to an apprenticeship.

Pippa, who has played basketball since primary school, is able to pursue her passion for sport thanks to a modern apprenticeship with Angus Council.

When Pippa left school she wasn’t 100% sure about what to do next.

Then her mum found the modern apprenticeship opportunity with Active Schools.

Pippa already knew she liked working with children, having coached when she was in S5 and S6 at Arbroath High School.

Pippa develops and promotes physical activity and sport opportunities to school age children.

She said the apprenticeship has increased her confidence and communication skills.

“I’ve really matured since I started my apprenticeship. When I go to schools and see how excited the kids are about my sessions that’s also a real confidence booster.

“The modern apprenticeship is hands-on and is giving me priceless, real-life work experience.”

Increasing number of apprenticeships

Pippa is one of a growing number of young people who are undertaking apprentices, which fall into three categories:

Foundation – Provides people of senior school age to gain a work-based, higher-equivalent qualification through industry experience and training through a learning provider such as Dundee and Angus College.

Modern – Jobs that enable a person to earn while they learn, for example attending a college one day a week.

Graduate – Jobs that enable a person to earn while gaining a degree level qualification.

There are growing number of people in Tayside and Fife starting apprenticeships – more than 4,000 in 2021/22.

A new campaign to encourage people to top up their skills with a foundation apprentice launches by Skills Development Scotland (SDS) today.

The campaign supports the Scottish Government’s Young Person’s Guarantee, which aims to provide opportunities for every 16 to 24-year-old.

Skills Development Scotland mission

SDS said it is working at every level to provide support and opportunities for pupils, school leavers and beyond.

“We also work with other skills and economic agencies to understand the skills demand both locally and nationally, so that individuals can develop their skills and plan their careers,” Scotland’s national skills agency said.

“Scottish apprenticeships support both in-school and post-school opportunities for young people. More than 12,000 employers support Scottish apprenticeships.

“Designed with employers for employers, they are demand-led and responsive to regional skills needs.”

Meanwhile a national survey of employers shows almost one in five have taken on apprentices.

The Scottish Government survey of 1,000 firms, 40% said they planned to continue or start offering apprenticeships in future – up from 26% in 2019.

More information about apprenticeship opportunities can be found here.